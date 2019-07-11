So I was left with making lunches out of what I could buy within close proximity of the office. And I’m not going to lie, it wasn't easy. I know we’ve all walked through the supermarket (especially the smaller, city centre stores) tut-tutting at the amount of plastic used to wrap everything. But I don't think the true horror of single-use plastic really hit me until I was limited to buying foods without it. In the Co-op and Sainsbury’s near the R29 offices, the only fresh veg you’re getting sans plastic is avocado, red pepper, butternut squash and tomatoes. In Little Waitrose, you can’t even get that. Everything is sealed up tight in that crinkly plastic wrapping which can’t be recycled. One day, I went miles away to a Big Tesco figuring I’d fare better there, and I did, but not by much.