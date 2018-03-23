3 Nourishing Brunch Bowls To Make This Spring

Now that spring might actually decide to show up, it's time to take off our ridiculously fuzzy socks and old oversized t-shirts (yes, the super soft ones riddled with holes). Because weekend mornings are no longer reserved for the sleep-till-noon, hibernating recluse. We're back to getting up, dressed, and social. Warmer weather means one thing: brunch. Although we may have ventured out to eat a few times during the winter, springtime is the ideal season for hosting one at home.
We've cleaned out our caves, have extra natural light, actually feel like trekking to the grocery store, and — aside from friends — the only piece left of this homemade brunch equation is a kick-ass menu. Enter Lindsay Cotter's Nourishing Superfood Bowls. Ahead we're featuring three of Cotter's easy-to-assemble and big-batch recipes. From flourless pancakes and savoury scrambled egg combos, to power green goddess salads, and even a sweet potato nacho situation, the ahead bowls are springtime brunch goals. Scroll on to get your spring weekends up and running.