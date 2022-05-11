Having used this shampoo every other day for almost two weeks, I can say that my hair looks and feels better for it. Every single strand is left ultra clean but not zapped of moisture and my lengths appear to be much thicker and stronger, too, as it eradicates product buildup. Before using the shampoo I'd experienced an annoying, flaky scalp but that's all gone. Because the amount of sulphate is so minimal, I haven't noticed much of a change to my hair colour at all. It's still a vibrant brunette and the product hasn't uncovered any stray bleached blonde strands. This shampoo also doubles up as a body wash and reminds me of Sanex body care: simple but gets the job done. One small matter is the amount you get for the price (240ml). Most affordable shampoos I like by brands such as L'Oréal or Aveeno contain around 345ml to 400ml and are a little cheaper. However, The Ordinary did explain recently that its prices are changing and the brand really has done a lot to ensure the formulas are super gentle.