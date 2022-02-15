What about hair supplements? "The problem with supplements is that you could walk down the aisle of most chemists and find an array of supplements promising to help hair loss," says Dr Bessam. "But the truth is, this is an area of the market where unfortunately you might see a lot of overpromising and perhaps miss-selling." Dr Nilofer seconds this and adds: "There is a definite place for these non-prescription products as part of your hair loss treatment regimen, as long as you appreciate it is more of a support role." In other words, hair supplements alone won't solve the issue but might make a great addition to leave-in hair treatments, such as The Ordinary's. "Supplements are also a good option if hair loss is at a very early stage, or the objective is to improve the quality of existing hairs," continues Dr Nilofer. When it comes to product recommendations, The Farjo Hair Institute rates Help Hair Vitamins, Viviscal Pro Tablets and Florisene tablets, the latter of which may be beneficial for women who are deficient in iron. Again, it's important to consult your GP or hair expert if you have any worries or concerns about hair growth.