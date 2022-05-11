We Tried Every Product From The Ordinary — Here’s What We Thought

You’ve spotted it all over Instagram. You’ve admired its endless array of cute dropper bottles and minimalist, expensive-looking packaging. And you’ve definitely seen the too-good-to-be-true prices. We’re talking about The Ordinary, the Canada-born skin-care line that concocts research-based, active ingredient-driven products for less than $20 a pop.
If you've been thinking of trying out The Ordinary but are getting a bit overwhelmed with all the options, you're not alone. To help you, we’ve created this handy guide to better decipher what’s inside those cute little bottles and squatty tubes, with the input of cosmetic chemist and The Beauty Brains co-founder Randy Schueller and dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy.
First up, we talk consistency — because even though the products are named simply enough for their star ingredients, it can feel like you need a deep knowledge of chemistry to understand what’s inside. (Is Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate 10% a gel? Cream? Liquid?) And the next mystery to unravel: scent. Because the brand doesn’t use any added fragrance (and they’re vegan and cruelty-free, too), the raw ingredients in these potent products can carry some pretty unexpected notes. Some formulations are bacon-y, others fishy; some smell faintly of tea leaves or peaches, while others have no scent at all.
And finally, we looked at how certain products layered under makeup — because even the best skin-saving serum in the world can make foundation pill or concealer crease, and that’s just no way to live. The only thing we can’t account for is exactly how these babies will work on your skin. But at only $9 — $20 a pop, there’s never been a more affordable way to find out.