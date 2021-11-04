What Is Makeup Pilling & How Do I Stop It?

Now you're sure you're using the right formulas and the correct amount, which order should we be applying them in? Kilner says: "It is worth looking at the order in which you apply products. Always go from the lightest weight and viscosity to the heaviest. Water-based products should be applied first (most toners/serums) and end with oil-based products (most creams/foundation/sun block)." And if you're already following this rule, perhaps take your time with your routine, allowing each product to absorb and dry before applying the next: "If you like to use multiple products and steps in your regime, then it can also work to spread out your regime a little further. If you do other tasks such as brushing your teeth, blow-drying your hair, etc in between layers, it will make sure the skin has enough time to absorb the products fully and still allow you to have the best of everything!"