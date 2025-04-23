Lab-based studies that suggest fragrance ingredients can mimic hormones tend to use perfume ingredient doses far higher than what you’d ever spritz on your skin in real life.
Are perfumes safe to use on the skin?
Who determines the safety of perfume ingredients?
'When brands purchase fragrances, they’re already compliant with the latest science,' says registered toxicologist Rani Ghosh. With that in mind, you’re most certainly already using safe perfumes.
Are all perfume brands safe to use?
Can perfume be absorbed into the body and disrupt your hormones?
Natural or essential oil-based fragrances aren’t inherently safer. Essential oils, like citrus oils, are particularly highly concentrated and can contain allergens and irritants.