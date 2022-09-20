At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
"I can tell by the smell of that perfume, it's like 40 dollars too sweet," Carrie Underwood once sang, in one of the sickest fragrance-related burns to date. It's brutal but understandable: Most of us hear "cheap perfume" and think of saccharine-sweet, alcohol-heavy, candy scents that suffocate us. But it doesn't have to be like that.
In fact, what if we told you there are a bunch of fragrances on the Aussie market that come cheap and chic? Yep, believe it: from solids that work and last just as long as a spritz, to oils and compact sizes that provide us with all the luxury we need.
Ahead, click through to shop our favourite affordable fragrances, all for under $100, that don't sacrifice quality.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!