Why Is Everyone Wearing Perfume To Bed?

The phrase “ perfumes for bedtime ” has 122.9 million views and counting, while “ wearing perfume to bed ” has an additional 39.7 million. There, perfumers, influencers and fragrance enthusiasts alike make a case for spritzing your skin, pyjamas and even your bed sheets with perfume. Many attribute their nightly tradition to the late Marilyn Monroe, who famously revealed that she wears nothing but Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum to bed, but there are myriad reasons. “A lot of people see perfume as something that you wear to go out and impress other people,” observed TikToker and perfume obsessive Elise Loves Smells . “But I also think it can be much more personal. Bedtime perfume is a great way to express that.” It isn’t solely a conversation among TikTokers. Various threads on Fragrantica , an online perfume community for like-minded fragrance devotees, are dedicated to the topic, proving that sleeping in perfume is a popular phenomenon: “I like my bedtime scent soapy, creamy and musky,” writes one. Another says that they “smell [themselves] to sleep,” and enjoy waking up to the scent once it has dried down.