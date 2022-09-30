Bottom line: Eilish recognises, and even begrudgingly respects the celebrity hustle, even if it's not her thing: "I think about [celebrity beauty lines] too, because the way that the world works is, you know, you're a celebrity and you make fucking this and that, and you put stuff out and you sell it and you make money. And I get it. You make money how you make money, and a lot of beauty products make you a lot of money. So I understand where people are coming from when they make some sort of beauty product."