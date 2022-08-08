These 7 Weighted Blankets Are The Epitome Of A Warm Hug

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you haven't indulged in the world of weighted blankets just yet, they should definitely be on your radar this winter, considering that this gruelling chill doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. The added perk of these blankets is that they can help calm anxiety and benefit restless sleepers.
So, what’s the actual science behind how these blankets work? Experts call it “pressure therapy” — each blanket is designed to deliver a calm-inducing amount of pressure on your entire body, similar to the feeling of being hugged, swaddled, stroked, or held.
The pressure helps to put your autonomic nervous system into “rest” mode, which can subsequently reduce some symptoms of anxiety — like a quickened heart rate or breathing — giving you an overall sense of calm.
When choosing what weight to get for your beloved weighted blanket, as a general rule, it should weigh between 10 to 14% of your body weight, but this can be altered based on your personal preference.
Ahead, we've rounded up a collection of our favourites, so you can get started on your weighted blanket journey.