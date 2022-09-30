Billie Eilish fragrances is born from Eilish's passion as much as her music. She is as authentic about this topic as she is talking about her creative process. "Like everybody else, I've been offered lots of beauty things and putting out this and putting out that and putting out a line like this, and I just say no, cause I'm like, 'I don't fucking know anything about that.' And I don't wanna be a fake and be telling people, 'Here, buy my product and gimme money that I have no idea about,' you know?" Eilish says she doesn't care about the money. "I literally don't give a shit at all. I just love fragrance so much and I am so passionate about it, it's not even funny. So there you go."