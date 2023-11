Why Do People “Gatekeep” Their Perfume? An Investigation

A conversation with a friend summarized this perfectly. I have a special knack of identifying which perfume someone is wearing as soon as they step into a room, but this time, I drew a blank. With a theatrical lean across the table, my friend revealed the name in hushed tones. “I don’t want it to become the next Santal 33 or Baccarat Rouge ,” she whispered. I understood immediately. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 in particular has gained as much (if not more) notoriety than Missing Person thanks to TikTok. Its bitter almond, sweet jasmine, and smoky saffron even swayed me. Now, though, I catch a plume of it at the gym, in restaurants, on the train — everywhere. “It’s like turning up to a party in the same outfit as someone else,” my friend continued. “It makes me cringe.” Among TikTokers, one of the most common reasons for keeping a fragrance a secret is so that others won't smell like them . “I will give [friends] the shirt off my back. I will let you wear my clothes, shoes, bags. Anything you want, you can have it,” says one TikToker. “Don't ask me for my fragrance,” they add.