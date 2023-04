The 3 Types Of Perfume Every Fragrance Lover Should Know

Plus, it's not as straightforward as just EDT versus EDP and matters of fragrance concentration; you’ll also want to consider the ingredients used and the overall composition of a scent. Plant-derived and natural ingredients can be much less abrasive than synthetic scents and typically don’t have issues with overly loud “throw.” Francis adds that natural perfume changes more than synthetics on your skin, so that’s another factor to consider when it comes to ingredients. In short, there’s much more that goes into a fragrance than just its oil percentage. “Perfume interacts with the pH of your skin and therefore does not smell the same on everyone,” explains Jacqueline. “Finding a fragrance that you enjoy wearing and makes you confident is the key.”