The 3 Types Of Perfume Every Fragrance Lover Should Know

There are really no rules when it comes to perfume. Want to layer two super heavy eau de toilettes on top of each other? What’s good for your self-expression is good for you, period — your “hell yes” may be someone else’s olfactory “absolutely not,” and that’s okay (unless you’re trapped in an elevator together). If you want to stick to any general guideline, Frank recommends wearing an EDT during the day and refreshing that scent with an EDP when the sun goes down. “It’s not so much about layering each on top of the other and mixing the scents, but rather intensifying the experience later in the day,” he says.