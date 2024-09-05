R29 Unveils Inaugural 29 Powerhouses Celebrating Global Trailblazers

Refinery29, the global media platform known for championing bold voices and innovative storytelling, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural global 29 Powerhouses list. This annual celebration honors 29 extraordinary individuals who are redefining self-expression and inspiring new cultural narratives in 2024.
In a world that often feels overwhelming, Refinery29 remains committed to highlighting those who not only confront the challenges of our times but also inspire us to rise above them. Our 2024 Powerhouses are a testament to the people who bring a sense of joy, purpose, and renewal to our daily lives, motivating us to dream bigger and push the boundaries of what’s possible.
These Powerhouses are carving out new spaces, defying outdated norms, and leading by example. From the runways to the streets, from the concert halls to the digital realms, these individuals are pioneering paths that are uniquely their own, while encouraging others to do the same.
Among the honorees are global sensation Ludmilla, who made history as the first Afro Latine woman to perform on the main stage at Coachella this year, and legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, who captivated the world with her cinematic beauty creations for Maison Margiela during Couture Week. The list also includes the unstoppable U.S. Women’s Olympic gymnastics team — Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera — who continue to inspire with their power and poise.
“At Refinery29, we believe that true style and influence come from authenticity and community,” said Carli Whitwell, senior director of editorial at Refinery29, and Chelsea Sanders, VP of brand strategy and development, Unbothered and Somos. “Our 2024 Powerhouses embody this ethos by leading with purpose and offering platforms for others to express themselves freely.”
These Powerhouses are a group of visionary leaders who are not only shaping today’s cultural landscape but also paving the way for the future.