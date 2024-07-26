Simone Biles’ Rising Shows How Much Black Women Athletes Need Each Other

As Rising details, competing in an environment that has been historically hostile to Black women can be challenging — even if you’re lauded as the “greatest of all time” and even if you’re able to do what other athletes can’t. In sports, like life, Black women’s ability to routinely excel isn’t protection from undue criticism. “People just, like, put you on these pedestals,” Biles shared in the documentary, “and I’m just, like, begging to be human.”