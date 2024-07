Simone Biles’ Rising Shows How Much Black Women Athletes Need Each Other

For example, in April 2021, Angel Reese, then a college basketball star and now a WNBA player, shared her candid post-game emotions and comments after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes. She spoke about the death threats, over-sexualisation, and online bullying she had been experiencing all season and the emotional toll it had taken. She was rightly proud of herself for playing under these personal circumstances. However, her bravery was harshly criticized by commentator Emmanuel Acho, who called her a coward and insinuated she was childish. He said in a video posted YouTube, “When you take an L, you just gotta take it on the chin. Nobody mourns when the villain catches an L.”