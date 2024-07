The #GenderEqualOlympics Are Historic — But The Games (Still) Aren’t Close To Fair

Still, that doesn’t mean women taekwondo athletes have it easy. One of the biggest disparities between men and women in the sport comes down to physiology: It’s harder for women to cut weight, which can lead to disordered eating. And competing during your period is also an issue, Dillon says, not just because menstruating can cause natural weight fluctuations (she adds that some female athletes have chopped their hair off before a competition out of desperation), but because their uniforms are white. “For a while they talked about giving us black uniforms to use if we were menstruating, but then it would just be a signal that we had our periods, so it didn’t happen.”