Our Fave Festival Fits From 29Rooms Palm Springs

Sure, Lady Gaga delivered “mayhem in the desert,” Megan Thee Stallion’s performance featured surprise guests Ciara, Victoria Monét, and Queen Latifah, and Missy Elliott’s set slayed, but we’re calling it now: The best vibes of Weekend One in the desert were at 29Rooms: The Lunar Lounge.
Over 1,000 revellers joined our party in Palm Springs to celebrate Refinery29’s 20th anniversary and the return of 29Rooms, our interactive, interconnected experience and the ultimate pit stop where beauty, art, and wellness collide.
In the desert heat – temperatures soared to an almost record of 104 F (!!) during the day — our party goers showcased their best festival fits. Their looks featured some of the season’s top trends: from fringe, wide-brim hats, and cowboy boots to comfy matching sets like a crochet matching set or a sea-through maxi dress. Perfect for jumping right in the pool at your hotel after the last set. (Just us?)
Among our fave looks: Caroline Stern’s bedazzled jacket and matching hair gems, which she wore during our TIkTok Live from our Beauty Space Station. And stylist Ivy Coco’s sequined skirt and crop top combo.
The Lunar Lounge was our first stop on our epic 2025 29Rooms road trip, which is popping up across the country this summer.
Here are some of our fave fits from the party. We’ll see you next year!
