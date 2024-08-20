Announcing The Future Of Beauty At Beautycon™ ’24

"At Beautycon, beauty is a shared mindset, and when you’re here, you get to live it out loud,” said Sophia Dennis, head of programming, Beautycon. “We are changing the game with this year’s event, and plan to go deep into the future of beauty with real talk from top voices, cutting-edge products, global trends, and up-close interactions with the industry’s best. Beautycon is more than just a show; it’s a movement to chart the future of beauty on your terms. We are thrilled to welcome the next guard of Beauties to celebrate it.”