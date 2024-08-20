Announcing The Future Of Beauty At Beautycon™ ’24

Today, Beautycon™, the industry’s most revered beauty event, announces its 2024 dates and initial lineup including Jonathan Van Ness, professional hairdresser, TV personality, and founder of JVN haircare, and Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland, co-founders of cult skincare line, Summer Fridays.
The event, which will take place in Los Angeles on November 2 and 3, 2024, includes must-see, live interviews, insightful panel discussions, and unfiltered real talk from leading voices in beauty. Guests will be able to explore interactive installations, capture stunning content, and snag coveted goodies from their favorite beauty brands and emerging cult products from around the world.
Now powered by global women’s media platform, Refinery29, Beautycon ‘24 marks the beginning of a bold new era in beauty, where events are driven by innovation, inclusivity, and authenticity. This live, multi-channel event and experience offers a dynamic new platform that seamlessly blends Refinery29's well-established authority in the beauty space with the undeniable reach and power of Beautycon. Beautycon, known for welcoming hundreds of thousands of beauty fans from all over the world both in-person and digitally, activates a collective vision for the highly democratized, wholly inclusive future of beauty with all who attend.
At Beautycon ‘24, attendees can look forward to a festival-like atmosphere, where the future of beauty becomes their playground. They can expect original programming and engagement with industry leaders such as:
Masterclass Stage: Live interviews, discussions, product previews, demos & real talk from the top voices in beauty, including Jonathan Van Ness, professional hairdresser, TV personality, and founder of JVN haircare; and Marianna Hewitt & Lauren Ireland, co-founders of cult skincare line, Summer Fridays.
Beauty School: Celebrity stylist and creator-led learning experiences that fuel self-expression, community, and conversation. Expect creators such as Sir John, iconic makeup artist most famously working with Beyoncé; Justine Marjan, celebrity hairstylist and beauty influencer; and Kelli Anne, makeup artist, content creator, and founder of MXKA (Makeup By Kelli Anne).
Creator’s Studio: Endless visual possibilities to help creators and attendees alike create dazzling, fresh content.
VIP Creator Bag: The GOAT of all custom gift bags, straight from our beauty editors for your bathroom shelf.
SOKO MRKT: Meet the buzzy brands you need to know about next, and support by purchasing their most coveted products.
"At Beautycon, beauty is a shared mindset, and when you’re here, you get to live it out loud,” said Sophia Dennis, head of programming, Beautycon. “We are changing the game with this year’s event, and plan to go deep into the future of beauty with real talk from top voices, cutting-edge products, global trends, and up-close interactions with the industry’s best. Beautycon is more than just a show; it’s a movement to chart the future of beauty on your terms. We are thrilled to welcome the next guard of Beauties to celebrate it.”
Beautycon 2024 will take place on November 2 & 3 at Buttercup Venues in Los Angeles, CA. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.beautycon.com/beautycon-2024. Guests can enjoy early bird pricing now through Labor Day, 9/2. Additional talent, creators and brands will be announced in the coming weeks on Beautycon.com and on social channels.