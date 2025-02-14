Review: I’ve tried hundreds of lip liners as a beauty director but I’ve never been more excited to try Peptide Lip Shape. Perhaps it’s the clever marketing, or that Hailey has an incredible Cupid’s bow. Either way, I got my hands on them fast. I reached straight for Bend, which Rhode describes as a “soft peachy beige”, but as soon as I opened the lid, the stick of liner fell out. I had the same issue with Refy’s Blur Liner, which boasts similar plastic packaging. Thankfully, this wasn’t an issue with Press and Lunge, which I’m wearing here. The texture is silky smooth and glided over my dry lips with ease. Because it’s so creamy, though, the staying power isn’t as great as I’d hoped, but it’s very easy to apply. So much so I rarely enlist a mirror when I’m topping up on the go! While I appreciate the addition of a smudger on the end, I found that it just removed the product from my lips. Fingers are a much better tool for achieving that blurred lip effect. Seeing as the formula is so moisturising, it has earned a place in my makeup bag for winter, but during spring and summer, when I want my lip liner to last — like really last — I’ll go back to Glossier’s Lip Line Enhancing Pen." — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director