R29 MVP Awards: The Most Valuable Products Of 2024

Refinery29’s Most Valuable Product Awards spotlight the items that have seriously impressed us over the past year, from genius makeup and of-the-moment fashion to home essentials that make life better. And this time, we loved so many things, we couldn’t choose just 29. These winners are not only editor-vetted but also your favorites: We tallied the votes, pored over our anonymous shopping data and crunched all the numbers to determine the best of the best.
See last year’s honorees here, then scroll on for the latest must-buys, as judged by our team of shopping experts — and snapped up by you, our R29 readers. P.S. We’ve wrangled some exclusive promo codes to sweeten the deals if you’re inspired to treat yourself.
CLICK ON A CATEGORY BELOW TO LEARN MORE
We first met Kosas BB Burst when it launched last February, and we don’t know how we lived without it. True to the brand’s “makeup for skincare freaks” mantra, the innovative formula contains strengthening copper peptides, hydrating sodium PCA (a form of hyaluronic acid), and anti-inflammatory zinc in a light-as-air gel cream. In other words: This is a tinted moisturizer for the TikTok-made-me-buy-it era. Wear it alone for a barely there veil of dewy coverage — it comes in 24 flexible shades — or follow up with concealer where needed.
— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Finding a sunscreen that checks all the boxes — effective, lightweight, and actually pleasant to wear — can feel like an impossible mission. But this one from Beauty of Joseon is a viral K-beauty favorite that lives up to the hype. What sets it apart is a silky, hydrating formula featuring rice extract and probiotics to calm, nourish, and strengthen your skin barrier — all while offering broad-spectrum protection. This lightweight chemical sunscreen leaves behind no greasiness or white cast, and offers antioxidant benefits with ginseng root extract and soybean extract. It’s sunscreen that feels more like skincare and yes, your makeup will glide over it like a dream.
— Venus Wong, Senior Writer
Not only is this moisturizer affordable but it also boasts some very clever ingredients, starting with plant-based ceramides. Ceramides are found naturally in our skin, keeping our cells intact and our skin healthy and smooth. Without them, skin can become dry, itchy, and irritated. Then there’s shea butter, which moisturizes deeply and makes skin feel soft. The hero ingredient is gransil blur, a fine powder that lends a soft-focus effect. If we had to use one moisturizer forever, we would happily choose this. It seems Refinery29 readers agree: Lots of you bought this moisturizer following our review. It really is incredible.
— Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
Use promo code REFINERY29 for 29% off any full-priced product on theinkeylist.com (valid 01/29-02/01)
If you’ve never heard of Brown Girl Jane, prepare to see it everywhere. Co-founded by sisters Malaika and Nia Jones, the brand sees the art of perfumery as a form of cultural storytelling, evoking not just the senses but also emotions and memories. Unsurprisingly, the brand has become a Sephora favorite, garnering rave reviews and a dedicated community of fellow fragrance-philes. A perfect intro to the collection is the 2024 launch Carnivale, an intoxicating blend of Caribbean mango, whipped musk, and warm vanilla that instantly leaves an impression — and is a guaranteed compliment magnet.
— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Short of spending triple-digits on a luxurious facial (worth every penny, might we add) with Shani Darden herself, this anti-aging serum from the esthetician to the stars is the next best thing. The formula features retinol, a famously potent ingredient that can sometimes be too harsh for sensitive skin. The difference: the retinol is cleverly encapsulated, with time-release technology minimizing potential irritation. Combined with AHAs like lactic acid, this product eases the look of fine lines and brightens skin quickly but gently, within weeks of use. A spa service in a bottle? Let’s just say it’s pretty darn close.
— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
We’ve reached peak vanilla scent but Phlur’s Vanilla Skin still managed to set the beauty community and PerfumeTok abuzz when it launched last year — with multiple TikToks hitting over half a million views. Vanilla Skin was originally released as a hair and body mist, but the brand was quick to follow up with a fine fragrance version due to its massive popularity. All this hype can be attributed to a unique alchemy we would describe as vanilla with a plot twist: It opens with pink pepper for an unexpected kick, then melts into a luscious medley of vanilla, lilies, sandalwood, and cashmere. Sweet but not cloying, it’s the olfactory equivalent of being wrapped in a warm embrace on a chilly evening. In other words, the perfect date-night perfume.
— Venus Wong, Senior Writer
Nail tints — essentially polish that lends a translucent veil of colour — are having a huge moment as we gain a deeper understanding of nail health. Among manicurists, this is the polish of choice when it comes to enhancing natural nails in minutes, all without the need for fussy and potentially damaging UV lamps. As session manicurist Ami Streets told R29, “Dior Nail Glow was the original formula that prompted an array of ‘dupes’ on the market and, as a regular user of the product, I can see why.” One swipe lends a sheer pink tint that makes nails look glossy and healthy, and you can layer it up for a jelly mani effect.
— Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
After we all waited with bated breath for Fenty Beauty to expand into haircare, Rihanna delivered last year with a line that curly-haired girls ate up. This silicone-free gel-cream will do no less than challenge what you think curls and coils can achieve. It not only helps bring out that enviable bounce without the crunch (IYKYK), but it also hydrates and conditions, leaving curls defined, soft, and manageable. For the curliest texture, it helps make coils and zig-zags pop — and a little goes a long way. If you usually rely on a hard gel, mousse, and/or leave-in conditioner for definition, The Homecurl makes styling so much simpler: the silky formula contains gel, so you get hold built in. And true to everything we know about Rihanna, it smells incredible, with notes of florals, coconut and creamy sandalwood.
— L’Oréal Blackett, Unbothered UK Editor
This speedy hair mask promises — and delivers — high shine and softer, smoother hair thanks to a “glycolic gloss complex.” This boasts glycolic acid (more common in skincare) and a handful of conditioning agents like coconut oil. Together, they smooth the hair cuticle to enhance shine, boost moisture retention, and minimize breakage. In our own recent testing, we reached for it in the hope of imparting a glassy finish to hair that was parched and dull after a clarifying shampoo. The results were immediate: Post-shower, it left very thick, wavy hair feeling more manageable and lustrous enough to inspire countless compliments from friends and family. Our beauty editors are convinced that it gives expensive salon treatments a run for their money.
— Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
In a world overflowing with LED masks and glow-boosting gadgets, the Solawave skincare wand comes out on top. The hundreds of five-star reviews speak for themselves. Not only is the handheld device easy to use, store, and travel with, but it also provides noticeable results, namely smoother, clearer, and brighter skin. So much so, we’d say it rivals a professional facial. That’s all thanks to the red light therapy, which has been shown to neutralize acne-causing bacteria and boost collagen and elastin — two things that keep skin supple. Then there’s the galvanic current, which helps skincare absorb better, and the facial massage and warmth, which both soothe and depuff.
— Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
There’s a reason why this is one of Free People’s bestselling loungewear sets, which is saying something because the brand offers a lot of choice in the co-ord department. It tops our list because it’s the Goldilocks of the lounging world: light and breathable enough for hot, sticky summers or cooling down after an intense workout, but also a stylish choice to feel “put together” when out and about. With a structured crop top and flowy, balloon-style pants, it strikes the perfect balance. Not to mention, it has pockets!
— Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
When reader-favorite label Lululemon launched its range of reversible, layerable (!) sports bras, we were intrigued. Then R29 fashion writer Victoria Montalti showed us how it’s done by mixing and matching a one-shoulder style with the Scoop and Square version seen here, heralding the design as “comfortable, flattering, and unexpectedly secure.” With multiple styling possibilities (and the luxuriously soft Nulu fabric in the lining and exterior), Bend This isn’t just made for workouts: It’s made for play, which we could all use more of in 2025.
— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Pocket Blush won over Refinery29 editors with its beautiful pigmentation, blendable buttery texture, and hydrating formula, made with ingredients like peptides and tamanu oil. The brand also impressed with its willingness to hear feedback and make its product more inclusive: After content creator Golloria critiqued the product on TikTok for looking ashy on her skin tone, founder Hailey Bieber personally reached out to her and listened. The company promptly sent new and improved blushes to the beauty influencer, who posted a “redemption” review. The lineup of six hues (Toasted Teddy, Freckle, and Sleepy Girl are among our favorites) and the adorable packaging make this blush truly stand out — which is no small feat in a beauty landscape flush with choices.
— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Editor-approved and reader-favorite brand Madewell tops our list for its numerous standout collaborations in 2024, tapping fashion icons and fashion-girl labels. Covetable collections include two drool-worthy drops from It Girl Alexa Chung, who also made her runway comeback at Tory Burch’s spring/summer 2025 show, as well as a vacation-ready collab with Lisa Says Gah!, and a cozy loungewear collection with Leset. The best part? Select pieces from the collabs, as well as Madewell’s new handbag and accessories collection with jewelry brand Agmes, are all still available to shop.
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
Use promo code Refinery29 for 20% off the Damson Madder Rebecca Bow Back Dress (no expiration date).
The year’s winner in this category is, hands down, one overwhelmingly popular trend: the milkmaid dress, often defined by a structured bodice, puff sleeves, and an A-line skirt. The effortless silhouette signaled a resurgence of the cutesy cottagecore 2.0 aesthetic as we once again seek to escape to greener pastures, with many brands offering a wide range of lengths and fabrics, from cotton to silk. Refinery29 readers embraced the frilly, breezy dresses, as did celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kaia Gerber, who added star power to the sweet style.
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
For years, the barn jacket was a functional staple for field workers and farmers, but in 2024 the unisex style made a major mainstream comeback. It’s been reimagined in new fabrics and cuts by heritage brands like L.L. Bean (whose Field Jacket celebrated 100 years last year!) and Barbour (which offered covetable wax jackets in collaboration with Ganni), as well as luxury designers like Prada and popular retailers like J.Crew. As menswear writer Derek Guy told Refinery29, “The barn jacket just works really well because it has that Midwestern ‘real American’ kind of flavor.” The sometimes-preppy, sometimes-rustic jacket was quickly approved by shoppers for its functionality (hello, extra-large pockets, practical fabrics, and wind-blocking collars), versatility, and effortlessness.
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
ICYMI, ballet flats were back in a big way last year, but 2024 gave us the classic style in a new iteration: mesh. Thanks to the popularity of Alaïa’s and Khaite’s impossibly cool designs, the fashion crowd was all about toe-revealing shoes that feel light as air to wear and are breathable enough for all-nighters on the dance floor. After these runway players set the pace, plenty of other brands joined in, offering a wealth of choice. Some went sleek and minimalist; others upped the ante with fisherman-style wide knits. Our favorites transformed this pared-back style with rhinestones, studs, and sequins — brides-to-be, meet your perfect post-ceremony shoe. Whichever style you favor, we’re confident that mesh ballerinas aren’t going anywhere. It’s time to book that pedicure.
— Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
The Western trend didn’t just take over our airwaves last year: It also came for our wardrobes, especially in the form of barrel-leg jeans — a sculptural style that curves out at the knee and tapers in at the ankle, also known as the horseshoe silhouette. Since the launch of Citizens of Humanity’s bestselling Horseshoe Jean in 2021, the silhouette has become the denim style du jour. It bridges the gap between comfort and style, offering just the right amount of volume to feel cool and edgy, while maintaining a polished elegance. On the market, options abound, from rigid, dark-wash denim to faded, low-waist, relaxed styles, and from calf-skimming lengths to floor-grazing ones. There are even bright and bold colors, prints, and shimmering embellishments to pick from.
— Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
While classic jewelry styles don’t ever go out of fashion, they do often shine a little brighter, and this year, none sparkled quite as brightly as the tennis necklace. 2024 was the year of Challengers, and Zendaya’s Tashi Duncan as the new patron saint of tenniscore. After the actor was spotted wearing a single-strand style in character and on the red carpet, Google searches soared, increasing by 250% worldwide, according to Google Trends. In addition to real-diamond investment pieces that will last you a lifetime, there are plenty of more accessible, lab-grown gems on the market, alongside colored stones offering a new take on the classic.
— Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
Appearing in thousands of TikTok reviews and on the arms of celebrities like Bella Hadid, Coach’s viral Brooklyn Bag was the bag of 2024. Slouchy yet structured, both the medium-sized “28” shoulder bag and the larger “39” tote iteration made a case for ditching your mini bags for good. “A big bag can really wear you, but this one was so sleek, it felt very cool and complimentary,” Hillary Kerr, chief content officer of Who What Wear and Marie Claire, told Refinery29 last year. The classic tote design promises to outlast fleeting bag trends, and comes in both leather and hard-to-get suede — nab the latter before it sells out (yet again).
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
After debuting at New York Fashion Week with her Spring 2024 collection, this was the breakthrough year for Diotima’s founder, Rachel Scott: She earned a spot on the inaugural Refinery29 29 Powerhouses list, and took home the title of American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards. The Jamaican-born, New York-based designer weaves artisanal Caribbean-inspired crochet into contemporary silhouettes, creating elevated workwear, partywear, and resortwear. As for the future, Scott — who will once again show at New York Fashion Week for the Fall 2025 season in February — previously told Refinery29: “The collections will be more exciting and newer than ever as we continue to reposition craft.”
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
In addition to creating statement-making accessories (hello, End Systemic Racism Tote and Joint Heel Sandal), New York-based designer Brandon Blackwood stepped into ready-to-wear — and plus-size clothing — with the Studio line in 2024. “I didn’t want anyone turned away because they couldn’t find their size,” Blackwood previously told Refinery29. His first clothing drop included ribbed dresses, skirts, and crop tops in up to size XXXL. In our R29 review, contributor Sarah Chiwaya tried several styles in sizes 2X and 3X and found multiple items she loved, noting their impressive fit, as well as consistent materials and proportions across sizes (rare for plus-size clothing!). It seems shoppers agree — much of Blackwood’s collection has sold out.
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
Ask R29’s editors — or any of the many fans who’ve made this “one of our most-shopped products, period” — and the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise is the clear MVP in this category. This pleasure-delivering marvel is a hybrid of a clit vibrator and a clitoral suction stimulator. With 12 vibration settings, you can zero in on exactly the level of toe-curling intensity you desire. Meanwhile, the Cruise Control feature reserves 20% of the battery power, only unleashing it when the toy is pressed hard against the body — ensuring a slow build of pleasure, then getting you over the edge right when you crave it most.
— Venus Wong, Senior Writer
Not to sound dramatic but linen bedding will change your life, especially if you run hot at night. Its breathability helps regulate body temperature and improve your sleep, and it feels so soft and luxurious (and the fibres only get softer with every wash). The only downside is that an all-natural flax bedding set will usually set you back at least a few hundred dollars. Not at Quince, though. The direct-to-consumer brand offers the whole lot (a duvet cover and two pillowcases) for under $200, and you can choose from 31 different colorways, including trendy gingham and striped patterns.
— Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
It’s impossible to escape the Béis hype on social media, thanks to its many viral collabs (we see you, Barbie and Wicked). But the thoughtful details of this carry-on are proof that Shay Mitchell’s luggage brand isn’t just designed for your feeds. Made for overpackers, it can fit an impressive amount into its 22-inch frame and comes with a generous number of accessories (zip pouches, laundry bags, shoe bags). Extra credit goes to the cushioned handles and whisper-quiet wheels, which make zipping through the airport feel glamorous.
— Venus Wong, Senior Writer
Air fryers are nothing new but the Ninja DoubleStack is the Rolls-Royce of this kitchen staple: a smartly designed, compact wonder that fits easily on most countertops, without sacrificing cooking capacity or speed. It has enough space to cook for up to eight people at your next dinner party thanks to the clever removable racks, and each basket can be used to air fry, bake, roast or reheat. What really seals the deal is that you can control the timing and temp of each individual compartment. That’s a dream for anyone cooking multiple items or catering to different dietary needs. Yes, chef!
— Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
This multifunctional cleaning pen caught our editors’ eyes as a useful Amazon product under $30 and a reader-approved Amazon hidden gem. Featuring a soft sponge, high-density brush, and metal pen tip, it’s made to effortlessly clean earphones and AirPod cases, smartphone holes and divots, and camera lenses. The numbers say it all: According to our anonymous shopping data, Refinery29 readers bought this top-rated Amazon tool more than 350 times in 2024.
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
Put on your butterfly clips and baby tees because the 2000s are back — and so, too, are the signature scents of the era from Bath & Body Works. The fragrance icon enjoyed quite the comeback last year, thanks in part to smash-hit collabs with Bridgerton and Emily in Paris. From cozy three-wick candles to affordable fine fragrance mists like the Champagne Toast seen here, the brand topped many a wish list again (not that we ever stopped loving Mahogany Teakwood).
— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Mind-blowing pleasure doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag; look no further than the Dame Dip if you’re not convinced. Just $35, it’s perfect for those at the beginning of their sexual wellness journey, or someone seeking a no-frills, dependable vibe that won’t break the bank. The five speed settings help you reach climax at an intensity level that works for you (without making any noise), while the silicone is a velvety-soft dream to the touch.
— Venus Wong, Senior Writer
Use promo code REFINERY29 for 15% off Dame Dip (valid 01/29-02/05)
In the world of wearable wellness tech, Oura has managed to sustain a rare level of success and hype. The product’s brilliance (and we’re not just talking about the ring’s sleek metal plating) lies in its screen-free design and seamless app functionality. From your steps to your rest, Oura compiles daily report cards (complete with activity, readiness, and sleep scores) to inspire you to do you, and do it well.
— Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
This lip treatment is a winner in its own right, but gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is the reason behind its recent viral fame. When Lee shared her two-step lip combo routine in a TikTok in July — watched more than 15 million times — this ultra-hydrating product was the cherry on top. With skin-strengthening peptides and deeply moisturizing kokum butter, it’s a savior for chapped lips, smoothing, plumping, and imparting a juicy gloss effect.
— Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
This clothes steamer can make even the most stubborn linen wrinkles disappear (IYKYK), but that’s not the sole reason why we’re calling this our Amazon hidden gem of the year. Weighing less than a pound (or the weight of two iPhones), this gadget heats up in just 15 seconds and delivers 10 minutes of continuous, dry steam — leaving no awkward water spots on the fabric. The rotating head makes it easy to reach even the trickiest collars, cuffs, and hems. It comes with a handy wall mount and a travel-friendly storage bag so you can live wrinkle-free anywhere, at home and on vacation.
— Venus Wong, Senior Writer
This Etsy find earned top-shelf status when it became one of Refinery29 readers’ most-bought items last year. Created by a graphic designer turned small business owner, it’s a beautiful 2025 planner-journal hybrid that you can customize in numerous ways, from picking a cover design and personalizing text to choosing the timeline. Inside, there’s room for your super-organized (or super-disorganized) friend to jot down to-dos, long-term goals, and gratitude notes. All of these unique features make an otherwise practical item feel extra special and thoughtful.
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
Founded in 2020, this London-based label describes itself as small and slow — production is intentionally limited to reduce waste — but that hasn’t stopped it from going global. After securing a dedicated fanbase with British Instagram It Girls, Damson Madder sparked the interest of U.S. consumers (and experimented with a stateside pop-up) before becoming hugely popular in 2024. Frilly trims, delicate bows, oversized collars, and leopard print quickly became synonymous with the brand, and styles like matching pajama sets, midi milkmaid dresses, and dramatic long-sleeve blouses started flying off its (virtual) shelves. Several U.K.-based Refinery29 editors have shared their favorite Damson Madder picks in seasonal fashion roundups, and judging by our anonymous reader shopping data, pieces like the Jennifer Check Puffer, Persephone Midi Dress, and Dakota Blouse are a hit with you, too.
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer