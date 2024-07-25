Brandon Blackwood Launched Apparel — My Favorite Plus-Size Pieces From The Drop

Speaking to R29 about the sizing, Blackwood says it was “tough” to get the fit “right” for the entire range: “Because the fit was so important, it took a lot of work to make sure all of our pieces worked with varying body types. The [size] grading was done over and over until we got the fit that worked on both a medium and XXL. It took time.” In addition to taking extra steps to get the grading right, Blackwood says that the brand relied on customer feedback on sizing and fit when designing the pieces. “Our customers had a part in curating the overall collection and fit,” Blackwood says. “This allowed us to hone into what different people, of different sizes, wanted from their garments.”