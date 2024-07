Brandon Blackwood Launched Apparel — My Favorite Plus-Size Pieces From The Drop

The draped jersey dress was the only miss for me —sadly, as this was one of the items I was the most excited about. I tried this style in a 3XL, and while I could get it on my body (once I figured out how the draped layers were meant to be worn), the sleeve openings were too tight on my arms or shoulders, and the dress, as a whole, too small. The cotton jersey blend fabric of this dress felt like it had significantly less stretch than the ribbed fabric, so if you are on the upper end of the size range, I would proceed with caution for this dress and the draped halter maxi in the same material.