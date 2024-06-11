The Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! Collab Will Have You Vacation-Ready

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’ll be vacationing in Santorini this summer or having a much-deserved staycation, your summer wardrobe deserves a whimsical refresh for all your plans. And the new Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! collab is the perfect collection to transport you to the Greek Isles with its Mediterranean color palette and vibrant prints. Two of our favorite brands teaming up on a vacation-ready capsule collection that incorporates Madewell’s classic silhouettes and Lisa Says Gah!’s playful prints? Take our money!
From matching sets that you can wear solo or together for an easy-to-put-together outfit and easy-breezy dresses to on-theme oceanic jewelry and versatile silk scarves, this collab has everything you could want. Many of the elevated basics can even be worn from day to night, from your walking tours to your al fresco dinners. We also love that many of the pieces are also available in plus sizes.
Read on to peruse and shop the limited-edition Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! collection, and prepare yourself to be the most stylish vacationer this summer.
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! Dresses & Swimsuits
The prints in this collaboration are reminiscent of Lisa Says Gah!’s iconic Buon Appetito and Tapas Collection food and fish prints, but with a Greek twist. You’ll find illustrations of statue busts and architectural columns side by side with mouth-watering olives and grapes. And they find their way onto every single piece. From a printed blue one-shoulder mini dress to a white cut-out midi dress and low-back one-piece swimsuits that match both styles, you can look fabulous from your early-morning swim to your late-night stroll.
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! Tops
There’s nothing more laid back and easy than an oversized button-down shirt or boxy T-shirt, and luckily, this collab offers both. Pick between graphic T-shirts with a colorful floral vase, olive plate, and postage stamp print or a blue-and-white tablescape of wine, bread, sardines, and more. Wear it with your favorite blue jeans or trendy jorts for an effortlessly cool look. For a slightly more elevated look, opt for the short-sleeve button-downs with blue embroidered designs or mismatched pearlescent buttons, both of which have matching bottoms (see below!).
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! Bottoms
The vacation-ready bottoms are a blend of closet staples (denim shorts and white jeans) and playful statement pieces (printed drawstring shorts and adjustable-slit midi skirts). Wear the drawstring shorts with summer tanks and matching button-downs for day trips or over bikinis for stylish cover-up options. And don’t sleep on the denim: The jeans and shorts each have unique twists, whether it’s a braided belt or an all-over print.
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! Accessories
Complete your vacation outfit with summer accessories. The Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! collection features statement jewelry and accessories like a layered mixed-metal and rope necklace. Go all in on the seaside-theme with gold shell-shaped earrings and necklace pendants for a matching jewelry look.