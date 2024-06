Looking for lightweight, high-quality statement jewelry that you can wear on repeat all warm-weather season? Then you absolutely need to check out Jenny Bird’s Summer Collection which launched on June 3… and is already quickly selling out! The celebrity- and editor-approved jewelry brand created a capsule that features oceanic jewelry — ranging from nautilus shell-shaped necklaces and anklet charms to freshwater pearl-adorned drop earrings and bracelets perfect for seaside vacations — as well as silver- and 14k gold-dipped pieces that can be worn from day to night.If you missed out on Jenny Bird’s flash sale in April, don’t sweat it, because the brand is offering Refinery29 readers an exclusiveat checkout. So go on and start perusing the collection’s styles and cash in on our rare discount so you can wear your Jenny Bird jewelry all summer long.