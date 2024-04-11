Jenny Bird’s Flash Sale Is Here — & It Includes Best-sellers

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
A little jewel-adorned birdy told us something big is here, so we're breaking the good news! Celebrity-approved modern jewelry brand Jenny Bird (the little birdy in question) is holding its bi-annual 4-hour sale — and it’s happening right now! That’s right, today between 7pm and 11pm EST, the majority of the brand’s jewelry pieces, including exclusive bundles, are on mega sale.
Many of Jenny Bird’s statement silver and gold earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more are discounted between 15% and 60% off during the flash sale. Plus, each jewelry bundle, which includes bestselling styles, are on sale for 25% off. (Just note that all purchases are final sale!) So to sweeten the deal even more, free shipping will be available for all US and Canada orders over $75.
Whether you’re looking for gold-plated chunky earrings and zodiac sign necklaces or chain-link anklets (a Refinery29 editor favorite), you’ll likely be able to find them on sale for four sweet hours. So think ahead, and consider carting up luxe pieces for Mother’s Day gifts and early graduation gifts while they’re heavily discounted.
If you’re looking to cart up as many Jenny Bird pieces as possible while also getting the most bang for your buck, be sure to check out the limited-time jewelry bundles, which are exclusive to this flash sale. Do you want earrings but can’t pick just one style? Do you want to build a bangle stack but are too indecisive? Fear not, because Jenny Bird has curated earring and bracelet bundles consisting of its best-selling styles.
These stylish jewelry bundles make for affordable luxurious gifts. But we won’t tell anyone if you decide to give one style away and keep the other for yourself.
A majority of styles sitewide are on sale for at least 15% off, so you can treat yourself to savings galore. Peruse Jenny Bird’s well-known chunky and puffy jewelry styles and cart up celeb-loved styles like the bestselling Chunky Doune Hoops, which have been seen on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kelsea Ballerini, and Hailee Steinfeld.
For the 25%-off tier of this flash sale, you’ll find everything from the brand’s trendy Zodiac Series (which, again, would make for a thoughtful birthday gift) to dainty personalized initial designs and vacation-ready bangle or chain anklets.
Jenny Bird’s 4-Hour Sale brings us some of the brand’s greatest deals of the year, including popular styles on sale for up to 60% off. From infinity-shaped chunky earrings to the brand’s bauble-like Lyra styles, you can find under-$100 gold and silver statement pieces for a limited time.