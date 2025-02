The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

From fashion editor-approved bag charms to the only lip balm you’ll need for the foreseeable future, our team is sharing our most beloved under-$100 purchases (a sweet spot between cheap thrill and fancy pants). Without further ado, peruse our favorite January finds.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.