The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under £100

Depending on where you’re reading this from, it’s likely either very to moderately chilly out. Winter is wintering, but that doesn’t mean our fashion and beauty game is on ice. One need only look to our stylish staff — every month without fail, R29 shopping editors reveal their order histories in the hopes of getting you one click closer to your new favourite facial oil, period cramp-busting heat pad, life-upgrading water bottle… you get the idea.
From fashion editor-approved bag charms to the only lip balm you’ll need for the foreseeable future, our team is sharing our most beloved under-£100 purchases (a sweet spot between cheap thrill and fancy pants). Without further ado, peruse our favourite January finds.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.