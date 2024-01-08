Refinery29's Most Valuable Product Awards distinguishes 29 of the most outstanding items that we personally tested and approved to meet our standards of must-buy material over the past year.
"This iconic red has become a favorite of not only R29 readers but also Taylor Swift. Since The Eras Tour is a celebratory homage to the musical eras throughout Swift’s career thus far, so it only makes sense that the performing powerhouse dons a classic red lip as she struts across the massive stage each weekend. And her vivid red pout is literally unmovable — even through several rain storms her lipstick has stayed put. Kind of symbolic, no?” — Claire Fox, Assistant Updates Editor
Runner Up: Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating & Defining Mask
Runner Up: Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating & Defining Mask
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I absolutely love this scent. It's complex and contradictory — woodsy and deep, but also fresh, sweet, and light. It's like walking through a rich forest on a spring day after it's just rained. It's nostalgic but serious, full of sweet melancholy — like visiting your home country after immigrating to the States out of necessity, imagining how different your life would have been if only you'd stayed. If you're looking for a scent that fills you with home and reminds you of your rich Latine culture, this is it.” — Mercedes Viera, Associate Affiliate Writer
Runner Up: Cuyana Large Leather Backpack
Runner Up: Cuyana Large Leather Backpack
"My partner loves to call me the 'jewelry terminator:' I have lost one or both of my earrings in the most random situations since I'm clumsy and forgetful by nature. So you can imagine my excitement when I discovered Maison Miru's collection of Nap Earrings: These flat-back earrings are hyper-secure, thanks to a push-pin earring back design and titanium construction. They firmly stay put and can even be worn comfortably when you're sleeping, showering, or working out. I was drawn to the Colette Nap Earrings, which come as a pretty teardrop crystal stud and a delicate chain. It's understated yet edgy, the kind of style stands out, especially against my dark brown hair.” — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
Runner Up: JW Pei Gabbi Artificial Crystal Medium Ruched Hobo Handbag
Runner Up: JW Pei Gabbi Artificial Crystal Medium Ruched Hobo Handbag
“Available in sizes 00 to 26, these Good American jeans are a size-inclusive wonder that fans can’t stop gushing about. With reviewers calling them ‘amazing’ and raving that they ‘[hug] in all the right places,’ these on-trend pants from Khloe Kardashian’s denim line combine a comfortable high-waist, cropped fit and the ultra-flared style that’s been gracing runways and sidewalks alike all year.” — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
Runner Up: Girlfriend Collective Plum High-Rise Bike Short
Runner Up: Girlfriend Collective Plum High-Rise Bike Short
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“According to our anonymous shopping data, you've all been buying this stadium-security-approved clear crossbody up, and we understand why. It's available in several colors and can be customized with patches for extra pizazz.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Runner Up: ClutterConcepts Resin Pill Tray
Runner Up: ClutterConcepts Resin Pill Tray
“As recommended, I used the device 72 hours apart, shaving before and moisturizing after each intended use, and I can't believe how much slower the hair already is growing in. It isn't necessarily lighter or thinner yet, but the device has definitely slowed the growth down. Though it's going to require consistent use and patience, I look forward to seeing how much more I can get out of it in the coming weeks." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
Runner Up: Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase + Scrunchie Set
Runner Up: Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase + Scrunchie Set
“Let's just say whoa. I wish I could describe the sensation more accurately than just... it feels like oral sex, but that's truly what it boils down to. Perhaps it's because I've been using predominantly suction vibrators and more rumbling motors, but on its lowest setting and combined with lubricant, it truly feels like the tip of a tongue firmly circling and pressing against my clit. Though it's not warm like a real mouth would be, the lubricant provides the slippery wet feeling that other tongue vibrators are unable to achieve. The vibe also uses a circling motion, as opposed to most other tongue vibrators which flick up and down. It feels like someone lapping at my clit in the best way possible.” — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that this is, in fact, one of the finest sleeping experiences I’ve had to date. In addition to the GelFlex Grid that has ensured I’m not too cold during the night and, at the same time, keeps my bed companion from accidentally self-immolating, one of the things I like most about this mattress is how little it shifts when another person moves on it during the night. I don’t even notice the 3 a.m. contortions going on beside me, and don’t wake up in anything resembling a murderous rage.” — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
“These are some of the prettiest, coziest, and most lustrous sheets I’ve ever seen (and definitely have ever owned). They are almost silk-like in all of its sheen and soft goodness. They’re also cooling and lightweight, which is great for hot sleepers." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Runner Up: Parachute Linen Box Quilt
Runner Up: Parachute Linen Box Quilt
"The Freya Sweater Set has been an R29 bestseller for the past year, so I felt it was my duty to find out what the hype is about. I can see myself looking very chic while traveling in this knit tee and lounge trouser combo that’s not super matchy-matchy and much more 'quiet luxury' than your standard sweatsuit." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
Runner Up: Summersalt The Softest French Terry Pullover
Runner Up: Summersalt The Softest French Terry Pullover
“Everlane’s luxurious organic cotton ReTrack collection is perfect airport wear. The sumptuous separates (which include hoodies, half-zips, sweatshorts, and chic wide-leg lounge pants) come in a host of understated colorways that go with everything.” — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
Runner Up: Zella Live-In Pocket Joggers
Runner Up: Zella Live-In Pocket Joggers
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Ballet flats are popular choices for flying, but unfortunately, they are not the most naturally supportive. These machine-washable flats, however, have a spongey, moisture-wicking foam insole that's been likened to yoga mats. Generous padding is also added to the heels to prevent blisters.” — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
Runner Up: Nordstrom Miller 2 Water-Resistant Boot
Runner Up: Nordstrom Miller 2 Water-Resistant Boot
“This thing just hits different than, well, every other sofa I’ve ever owned. The back? Supportive. The cushions? Fluffy. The fabric? Soft and luxe without that weird, draggy feeling velvet can sometimes have on the skin (and easy to clean, if anyone happens to get ketchup on it, or so I hear). The size? Large enough that you could invite at least three professional basketball players over for a hangout, and you wouldn’t even have to touch each other if you were still trying to feel things out.” — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
Runner Up: Castlery Pebble Loveseat
Runner Up: Castlery Pebble Loveseat
“As someone who finds packing super-stressful — but is also a chronic procrastinator — this carry-on suitcase with a built-in organizer feature has been a godsend. The different shelves help my brain compartmentalize and get through the admin: The top two shelves are half covered by an elastic mesh layer, making it a great home for toiletry bags and underwear. The roomiest are the middle two zipped pockets, which I use for tops and bottoms respectively. Finally, the bottom shelf has various hexagonal openings so you can stash your spare shoes and any other miscellaneous items. Once packed, it's incredibly easy to glide around (even on the cobbled streets of Europe), and the wheels are by far the quietest and least rattly out of all the luggage I own.” — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
Runner Up: Carl Friedrik The Carry-On
Runner Up: Carl Friedrik The Carry-On
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“While Dyson products are known for their sleek, chrome finishes, the brand’s Ceramic Pop devices are all about infusing fun with industry-leading tech. Unlike any previous Dyson color drop, these pop-inspired tools sport a satiny-matte, 'ceramic' finish, setting them apart from their high-gloss predecessors. The Supersonic hair dryer is a category leader for a reason, and made over in color-blocked pink, orange, and mint? The result is simply stunning. The mere photos of the Ceramic Pop Dyson goodies were enough to send the entire R29 shopping team into a tizzy, so heed our advice, and don't miss out on copping a (really cute) piece of Dyson history before they're gone for good.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Runner Up: Oura Ring
Runner Up: Oura Ring
“The results are in: The Damp Duster is damp, and it dusts. Jokes aside, I'm thoroughly impressed by how, after swiping the top of my fridge three times, I could see my hand's reflection in it after just 30 seconds. Where was this when I was a kid scrambling to clean the kitchen last minute upon hearing my mom come home after work? Where was this when I feather-dusted my windows and sneezed a good seven times? Where was this when the thought of dusting all the surfaces in my apartment made me go take a nap instead?” — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
Runner Up: The Pink Stuff
Runner Up: The Pink Stuff
“When I say that these are the *single* most useful things I've ever bought on Amazon, I'm literally not exaggerating. Whether you’re traveling in winter or for an extended period of time — or just looking to maximize storage space at home — these are an absolute essential for the savvy organizer. Not only are the bags made from sturdy, rip-resistant plastic (the fact that they're reusable was a major plus), but they’re very easy to use. Each bag (except the roll-up ones) has a reinforced zipper (and clip to make sure air doesn't escape), plus a valve in the center that connects to the pump, making it possible to vacuum the remaining air out — this is, unsurprisingly, hugely satisfying. Whether you're a frequent flier like me or simply looking to minimize clutter at home, I'd consider these vacuum-sealed bags money extremely well spent.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Runner Up: AllModern Componibili Storage Unit
Runner Up: AllModern Componibili Storage Unit
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"This stainless steel cookware set is a bit on the pricier side, but I promise it will be worth it, as it will last a lifetime with proper care. For people who enjoy cooking and do it a lot, it’s worth investing in nice cookware, and stainless steel is ultra-durable and ideal if you hate the idea of making food in pans with plastic coating or PFAs. You can also read resident home & lifestyle editor Alexandra Polk’s review if you need further insight on whether to drop the $$ or not." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Runner Up: Beautiful By Drew Barrymore 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, Sage Green
Runner Up: Beautiful By Drew Barrymore 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, Sage Green
“I love my AirPods, whether for meetings, cleaning the house, or talking to my sister hands-free in the car (a hack for anyone who, like me, owns a car that predates Bluetooth). Since I want to keep them in working order as long as possible, I try to keep them clean and free from dust and debris — both for sound quality, charging optimization, and general reduction of ick factor. This little tool gently lifts away debris and, let’s face it, ear wax (it’s unavoidable) and is easily stored with my pens and pencils in my desk." —Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
Runner Up: Brown Noise Sound Machine
Runner Up: Brown Noise Sound Machine
“While I don't know that I needed the TikTok-Viral Creami, I certainly enjoy using it. The novelty of making icy treats with just a few simple steps does genuinely feel as easy as counting to three. Functional? Absolutely. Easy-to-use? Most definitely. Easy to clean? 100%. It shines most for people who have dietary restrictions that prevent them from enjoying store-bought ice cream. By controlling exactly what goes into the base, it's especially useful for those who can't have dairy or sugar (it's really popped off in the bariatric community), and helps them enjoy ice cream in a new way.” — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
Runner Up: Hion Anti-Motion Sickness Smart Glasses
Runner Up: Hion Anti-Motion Sickness Smart Glasses
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“The larger version of Affiliate Writer Esther Newman’s go-to summer bag (the FP Movement Quilted Carryall), this generously-sized duffle has become a mainstay among longtime Free People stans and those new to the brand alike. ‘Great for trips and weekend getaways’ raves one reviewer, while another writes, ‘I really love the look of this bag, especially if you’re looking for a trendy quilted style.’” - Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
Runner Up: Coach Tabby Bag
Runner Up: Coach Tabby Bag
“If there’s one celebrity beauty brand that had a dynamite 2023, it's Hailey Bieber's Rhode. The updated Rhode Kit features all of its core products — in Rhode-speak, 'one of everything good' — which includes Rhode’s Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and a solo tube of unscented Peptide Lip Treatment. Whether you're a newbie looking to try all of the brand's best offerings or an existing convert who's replenishing your stash, the Rhode Kit is dripping in set appeal.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Runner Up: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Runner Up: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
"No one will be disappointed to receive cookies in the mail, but Levain's colossal treats deserve their own category of deliciousness. I'm hard-pressed to think of an occasion when your recipient wouldn't be thrilled to unwrap one of NYC's most iconic treats. Birthdays, anniversaries, promotions, pet's graduation from obedience classes? All perfect excuses to send a loved one (or yourself!) a box." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
Runner Up: Anthropologie Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
Runner Up: Anthropologie Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
“One well-known Anthropologie secret is the brand’s special Magic Fabric blend of viscose, linen, cotton, and elastane. The material is used for select springtime pieces for its lightweight wearability. Reviewers praise it for having the right amount of stretch while still being substantial enough to look flattering and well-made, rather than flimsy and wrinkled." — Jinnie Lee, Affiliate Writer
Runner Up: Abercrombie Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Runner Up: Abercrombie Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“As a certified sad girl obsessed with all things Phoebe Bridgers and the moon, of course I had to own a piece of the singers’ jewelry collaboration with Catbird NYC. I actually missed out upon the first release, so I jumped at the chance for this beautiful ‘Moon Song’ inspired pendant once it was restocked. It’s so beautiful and delicate — truly my most special piece of jewelry — and it came wrapped up so lovingly; the box was tied up with a signature Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird ribbon and a tiny dried rose (I just love it when brands put the effort into their packaging!). This has actually been my first and only Catbird purchase so far, but I’m really impressed with the quality, even with a piece as delicate as this.” — Esther Newman, UK Affiliate Writer
Runner Up: Quince Large Organic Freshwater Cultured Pearl Hoops
Runner Up: Quince Large Organic Freshwater Cultured Pearl Hoops
"I'm pretty busty, so bralettes don't usually provide enough support and lift for me. This Skims bralette is super comfortable yet holds everything in place without feeling like I'm wearing an Ace bandage. (It also manages to separate the ta-tas so you don't end up with the dreaded sports bra uni-boob situation.) One thing to note: Reviewers said this style ran small, so I sized up and am very glad I did!" — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Runner Up: Hanky Panky 3-Pack High-Rise Lace Thongs
Runner Up: Hanky Panky 3-Pack High-Rise Lace Thongs
"Looking for a stylish cashmere investment piece that will last (and look great) for years to come? Look no further than this beloved Jenni Kayne style. The brand is home to some of the best heirloom pieces worth splurging on, like its new slouchy turtleneck.” — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
Runner Up: Quince Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Runner Up: Quince Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“At $22.50, this moisturizer competes with plenty of high-end ones I've tried… It's incredible at repairing an ailing skin barrier and eradicating dryness, redness, and sensitivity. My makeup (which often clings to parched patches) also looks more professional over my newly moisturized canvas. Just like the brand's Multi Peptide Serum For Hair Density and Matrixyl 10% + HA, this new moisturizer is sure to achieve viral status on TikTok. My advice? Add it to your basket before the internet's skincare army sells it out.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
Runner Up: Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
Runner Up: Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
“One does not spot a soothing duck blob lamp in Amazon's inventory and not find a way to write about it. We scouted this mood-boosting gadget last year and were delighted to watch it make its way into Refinery29 readers' carts aplenty.” — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
Runner Up: The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America
Runner Up: The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
WRITTEN BY THE REFINERY29 SHOPPING TEAM
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT