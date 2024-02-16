Review: "Now that I’m in my (cough) mid-30s, I’ve realized that foundation just doesn’t really work on my skin, so I’m constantly on the hunt for a BB cream or skin tint. Really, all I need is something to even out my splotchy redness without looking cakey or creasing. Kosas BB Burst did the job and more. Not only did my skin look even, but it looked fresh and natural. I’ve been loyal to Dr. Jart’s BB Cream for as long as I can remember, but I find that it can look heavy and show my skin texture, especially when it’s so dry in the winter. The BB Burst melted right into my skin, blending in seamlessly, and making me look like my skin…just better. It’s definitely lighter than a foundation, so if you’re looking for a lot of coverage, this is not that. But a few dabs of concealer can help with any spots that need some extra correcting with barely any effort. I personally love that it has skin-care ingredients in the formula to keep my skin moisturized and happy beneath my makeup. I have a feeling I’m going to be wearing this all spring long." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer