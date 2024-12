The Very Best Beauty Products Of 2024

“I know that the internet loves to collectively hate on celebrity beauty brands, but I'm here to say that not all of them are created equal. Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skincare continues to deliver products that match each launch's hype and virality. I knew immediately upon first application that I was going to love Barrier Butter — and so would anyone looking for a deeply hydrating and restorative cream for their dry or sensitive skin. It includes hyaluronic acid and ceramides but I'm more obsessed with the addition of the polyglutamic acid , a skin-plumping humectant that helps to lock in moisture, and murumuru butter, which feels incredible and works to seal everything in. I have extremely dry skin and love to use this product at night as my last step, after my toners and serums. My skin feels super bouncy and hydrated when I wake up in the morning, and any redness I had the night before is a distant memory. My favorite way to use this product is when my skin needs a recovery day — you know, after you've been out in the sun or snow for hours or maybe post-event when your face has been concealed beneath layers of foundation and powder. It's like a literal hug for your skin after a long day. I can't recommend it enough.” — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director