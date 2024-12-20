The Very Best Beauty Products Of 2024

Countless new beauty products land on our desks throughout the year but only a handful truly stand out. When a certain innovation impresses us so much that it becomes a permanent fixture in our daily routines, we immediately know it’s worth sharing with the class.
Over the past year, we’ve swiped, spritzed, blended and buffed our way through hundreds of fresh beauty releases, in search of those rare gems that didn’t just meet the hype, but far exceeded it. Whether it’s a budget-friendly moisturizer that works just as well as its high-end competitors, or a hairstyling tool that’s actually worth the investment, these finds are the real deal — and best believe we will be singing their praises well into next year.
Read ahead for our editor-curated list of 2024 Beauty Innovator Award winners that are the best of the best in their categories, from skincare and makeup to fragrance and beyond.
The best skincare products of 2024
“When it comes to beauty products, the phrase 'holy grail' is used too often, and, if you ask me, mostly without justification. But I can’t think of any other way to describe this moisturizer by The Inkey List. Nothing beats it. I’ve been through six tubs this year alone and whenever I try something new, I always come back to it. The star ingredients are ceramides, which act like glue in between skin cells, keeping the skin barrier healthy and happy. Then there’s gransil blur, a combination of powders with round particles that lend skin a soft-focus effect. Since using it regularly, I’ve had so many compliments on my skin’s glow, and I’m convinced that this is the product behind it. People are so surprised when I tell them that it’s just $20, but when they buy a tub, they soon realize just how excellent it is. Even my beauty editor peers concur!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“I was lucky enough to get an early bottle of this when I toured The Ordinary’s Toronto HQ earlier this year, and it’s been my go-to ever since. I’ve gone through multiple bottles of the stuff, and plan on going through many more. The brand’s wildly popular Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner is too much for me, making this gentle option perfect for my oily, acne-prone skin. It’s mild enough not to irritate, but still exfoliates thanks to innovative ingredients like saccharomyces ferment (a type of yeast) and 3% fermented N-acetylglucosamine (aka NAG, also found in The Ordinary’s post-acne serum) to keep my complexion bright, clear and balanced. I use it in my nighttime routine on freshly cleansed skin, and apply a retinol of choice (I’m partial to the Glow Recipe one, a fellow BIA winner below!) followed by moisturizer. Plus, the frosted glass bottle is so luxe you would never guess I only spent $14 on it.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I often get comments on how much younger I look compared to my age (32), followed by queries about my skincare routine. While some of it’s down to genetics (thanks, Mom and Dad for the baby face), I owe the plumpness and smoothness of my skin to retinoids. The Glow Recipe Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum has been a favorite new addition to my serum collection. Unlike other retinol serums I’ve experimented with in the past, it didn’t cause any purging such as skin peeling, breakouts or redness. This is down to the serum’s 0.16% triple-retinoid — a combo of retinol, retinal and retinyl ester — that’s faster-acting and gentle on the skin. It also contains ectoin and glycerin, both of which moisturize and protect the skin barrier. My review of this retinol serum sums it up pretty well: It’s a marvel at clearing up my complexion and shrinking spots fast, without causing any irritation whatsoever.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“I know that the internet loves to collectively hate on celebrity beauty brands, but I'm here to say that not all of them are created equal. Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skincare continues to deliver products that match each launch's hype and virality. I knew immediately upon first application that I was going to love Barrier Butter — and so would anyone looking for a deeply hydrating and restorative cream for their dry or sensitive skin. It includes hyaluronic acid and ceramides but I'm more obsessed with the addition of the polyglutamic acid, a skin-plumping humectant that helps to lock in moisture, and murumuru butter, which feels incredible and works to seal everything in. I have extremely dry skin and love to use this product at night as my last step, after my toners and serums. My skin feels super bouncy and hydrated when I wake up in the morning, and any redness I had the night before is a distant memory. My favorite way to use this product is when my skin needs a recovery day — you know, after you've been out in the sun or snow for hours or maybe post-event when your face has been concealed beneath layers of foundation and powder. It's like a literal hug for your skin after a long day. I can't recommend it enough.” — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
“4.5.6 skincare products are made for me. Okay, not just me, but for people with darker skin tones like mine. The brand says it has developed science-backed skincare made with the physiological differences of Black and brown skin in mind — but it’s one thing to claim it, and another thing to actually deliver for an underrepresented group of people in beauty. The Glow-Getter Serum has been the most transformative product for me. My skin — prone to hormonal hyperpigmentation marks — is noticeably more even-toned, brighter and bouncier. It’s been the kind of improvement that people have remarked upon. It works to fight hyperpigmentation with bakuchiol, a plant-sourced alternative to retinol. The brand also touts hexylresorcinol as a 'safer alternative to hydroquinone', which initially made me pause due to the connotations of skin bleaching. But the results have been a safe and gradual evening of my skin tone. This serum also helps to fight the good fight against UV rays, and combined with the religious use of my sunscreen (Beauty Of Joseon), I am a believer. Go get it!” — L'Oréal Blackett, Unbothered Editor
The best makeup products of 2024
“I’ve tried hundreds of dollars worth of mascara this year, from luxury brands to drugstore versions, and I always come back to L'Oréal Panorama. I think most mascaras take a while to ‘break in’ — they’re often too wet to be able to lengthen, thicken and define lashes in the way I want them to. But this does all of that — and more — from the first swipe. I’m always so surprised by how quickly it separates and volumizes my poker-straight lashes and it’s all thanks to the nifty brush complete with bristles in varying sizes to capture even the littlest of hairs. I never have to worry about flakes or inky smudges on my eyelids and underneath my eyes. It doesn’t budge.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“When the team and I tested this concealer earlier in the year, we overwhelmingly agreed that it was something special. Tarte products are often overshadowed by the smash-hit success of another concealer in the portfolio — Shape Tape — but if we had to choose only one to crown award-worthy, it’s Creamy Creaseless by a long shot. It’s virtually perfect. The formula is pigmented but has an undetectable, skinlike finish. It doesn’t settle into fine lines, feels comfortable on skin, and blends like a dream. Even though it’s touted as a perfect option for the under-eye area due to its long wear and crease-free finish, I use this anywhere I want coverage in place of foundation. At $30 it’s far from drugstore price, but compared to luxury concealers that go for double, it’s worth every penny.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“2024 was very much the year of the liquid blush. Some of these new launches have not been very well received. (We all remember when creator Golloria George called out a number of prestige beauty brands for releasing blush shades that looked ashy on deeper skin tones.) The “Blushgate” headlines perfectly encapsulate why I’m nominating e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Camo Liquid Blush as my favorite makeup innovation. Sure, the formula is long-wearing and the color payoff is impressive, but most importantly, the shade range is truly inclusive and shows up beautifully across all skin tones. I remember wearing Comin’ In Hot Pink to a beauty event and complimenting a woman sitting across the table on her blush, only to find out that we were both wearing this product in the exact same shade. We are both women of color (I’m Chinese; she’s Nigerian British) with very different skin tones, and yet the blush imbued both of our cheeks with the loveliest fuchsia flush. That’s precisely what a makeup product that works for everyone looks like.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“There were countless foundation launches this year, and while I found a few I genuinely liked, this one stood out above the rest. I initially expected Easy Blur to be more like a skin tint, but I was pleasantly surprised by its medium-to-full coverage. True to its name, it blurred my pores, concealed my redness, and still managed to feel incredibly lightweight and comfortable on my skin. Also, the shade match is impeccable — I'm Custard 220N — which is no small feat, even in today’s beauty landscape where 40+ shades have become the norm. I’m not the only one on the team who loves it either — check out our individual reviews!” — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
“2024 was the year I streamlined my makeup bag and committed to my true makeup heroes — products I will remain loyal to as long as they aren’t discontinued (I hate it when that happens!). There are several makeup products that deserve honorary mentions this year (Danessa Myricks' Yummy Skin Tint, for one) but Fenty Beauty’s Trace’d Out Lip Liner really is that girl. It takes a lot for me to defer from MAC’s Chestnut lip pencil (find me a brown-skinned makeup lover who doesn’t have this exact shade in their arsenal. I’ll wait). Still, Fenty’s line offered me a warm brown alternative in Brown’d Out that is deep enough to show up on pigmented lips (there’s no red, pink or plum undertone — those who get it, get it) and has great staying power. As someone who claims chocolatey brown glossy lips as a signature, Fenty Beauty has now completed the trifecta for the perfect lip combo: liner, lipstick and gloss.” — L'Oréal Blackett, Unbothered Editor
The best hair products of 2024
“I strongly believe that it doesn’t matter how hi-tech the hair tool; if you aren’t using effective styling products, you won’t get the best possible results. That’s where Dyson’s new styling range comes in. Chitosan, the star ingredient in the brand’s pre- and post-styling hair serum and creams, is derived from oyster mushrooms. Why is this important? It acts like scaffolding within the cell walls to give mushrooms their shape and structure — and it does the same on hair strands. Since using the Pre-Style Cream Straight To Wavy Rich Conditioning, my at-home blowouts and flat iron waves have lasted days longer than usual. It doesn’t weigh my hair down or make it greasy. Instead it provides just the right amount of hydration and hold.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“Move over, glass skin. Glass hair is here to stay, and I’m here for it. My colorist, Chase Kusero, always says that brunette hair needs shine to look its best. (He’s right, BTW.) I don’t like to use a ton of styling products, but also don’t love the user experience of many in-shower hair treatments and glosses that require you to stand naked in the shower for more than five minutes. Oribe’s Mirror Rinse is an answer to my prayers. It offers weightless, hydrating benefits that bestow soft, gleaming strands, and best of all, just takes a minute to do its thing. Plus, I love that the packaging is as good as what’s inside; the bottle, applicator and outer carton are all recyclable, and the bottle itself is made from 100% PCR plastic.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“It has been an emotional roller coaster of a year for me, and one of the unfortunate ways my body responds to stress is through hair loss. After seeing increasingly bigger chunks of hair on my pillowcase and my hair brush, I turned to this scalp serum for help. The formula includes amaranth peptides, an ingredient that aids the growth of hair fibers in diameter, fortifying each strand to help it be more resistant to snapping and fall-out. I’ve been massaging drops onto patches of my scalp where I’m most worried about thinning, and have noticed less shedding — and more baby hairs growing along my hairline — as a result. The texture is not greasy or sticky, and it effectively minimizes the growth of my grays thanks to a proprietary amino acids complex. I’ve picked up additional bottles for my mom and my grandma, and they both swear by it.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“K18’s AirWash has completely transformed my hair refresh routine. Unlike traditional dry shampoos, this non-aerosol formula feels incredibly lightweight and leaves zero buildup — no chalky residue or heavy texture on my dark hair. It revives my strands in seconds, making it look and feel clean without weighing it down. And it actually cleans my hair. Unlike traditional dry shampoos that just mask everything, K18’s AirWash breaks down and removes dirt and oil, leaving hair refreshed and truly revived. The innovative delivery system is not only better for my hair but also for the environment, which I love. It’s truly a game-changer for in-between wash days — and amazing for bangs!” — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
“Do you remember when, upon the release of her new haircare line Cécred, Beyoncé shared her wash day routine (and her long, real hair) and the internet lost it? Well, I’ve used Cécred’s products ever since that fateful day. Sure, I could be accused of being biased (yes, I’m Beyhive) but these are truly, honestly great hair products that smell so good. I wear weaves, extensions and braids all year round (before you say it, my hair, don’t care!) and Cécred’s clarifying shampoo has been vital to clean my hair and scalp after I’ve taken my hair out of braids I’ve kept in for too long. My scalp always feels cleansed but not dry afterwards. I tend to go in with Cécred’s deep conditioner, which has great slip, allowing me to work through any remaining tangles quickly and without pain. Listen, I still don’t enjoy detangling my hair, so a shampoo and conditioner combo that cuts my wash day in half is essential for me and my sanity.” — L'Oréal Blackett, Unbothered Editor
The best perfumes of 2024
“I’ve lost count of the number of compliments that this perfume has earned me since I started wearing it in September. One woman chased me off of the train for the name of it (bear in mind it wasn’t her stop). On paper, tangy raspberry, boozy whiskey accord, zingy bergamot and smoke (yes, smoke) shouldn’t work together, but they create a powdery, comforting fragrance that I can’t get enough of. So much so, it’s become my new 'signature scent', and I recommend it to everyone looking for a new perfume that makes a splash but isn’t too intense.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“Bergamot and lemon aren’t typically associated with winter but Tom Ford has managed to create the perfect scent that captures the brightness and sparkle of fresh snow in its new parfum interpretation of Soleil Neige. This isn’t your typical citrus perfume. It’s complex and sultry thanks to notes of musk, jasmine and vanilla. (Also, new to the parfum is the addition of orange flower absolute, which lends extra warmth.) When I wear it on my skin, the blend of notes is like an orchestra, where individual components don’t stick out but rather come together in a gorgeous symphony. I don’t typically wear parfums since they can be a bit intense, but this one is light, modern and utterly luxurious.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I mean it when I say that Retrospect is the most unique scent of 2024, and it has serious potential to become a new cult classic. If you’re a fan of Chanel No. 5 or Revlon’s Charlie, there’s a high possibility you’ll also love Merit’s first foray into the fragrance category. Retrospect opens with soapy notes of aldehyde, which can also be found in the two scents I’ve just name-checked. Rather than developing an overwhelmingly floral profile, the scent gets fresher and juicier as it sinks into your skin, thanks to the bergamot and pear top notes. Its final form is a warm and comforting musk, with subtle hints of vanilla and green moss. This is an extrait de parfum, which contains a higher concentration of perfume oils (30% compared to an eau de parfum’s 15-20%), which bodes well for its staying power. The sculptural bottle design is so elegant and makes this a joy to use. With a price tag below $100, this is a collector’s-item perfume that offers great value for money.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“I’m a longtime fan of the original Glossier You so I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about their new launch, Doux. When I tell you I am obsessed! Glossier Doux carries the same comforting, skinlike vibe as the original, but with a fresh twist that feels similar yet distinct. The notes are soft and inviting, with a delicate mix of creamy musks, a touch of subtle sweetness and a hint of warm, velvety woods. It’s familiar yet refined, like your favorite cozy designer sweater — lived-in, but with an added bit of elegance. It is the perfect evolution of a classic, and proof that Glossier’s presence in the fragrance category is one to watch.” — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
“Charlotte Tilbury’s foray into fragrance was fun to witness, experience and smell. The lineup of six ‘emotion-boosting’ perfumes reminded me of being a teenager and carrying eight different flirty body sprays in my school bag — but far more sophisticated. Of the six, I enjoyed More Sex the best. With musky notes of leather, sandalwood and black pepper, as the name suggests, it's sexy, dark and romantic. It smells more grown-up than my usual sweet fragrances but I love the villain-era aura this fragrance emits. Now, I can’t say it ‘boosted’ my mood in that way…” — L'Oréal Blackett, Unbothered Editor
The best body care products of 2024
“2024 was the year that I got into body care and The Ordinary made it so easy with its Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion. As the name suggests, the star ingredients are natural moisturizing factors or NMFs. Certain types — like ceramides (which keep our skin barrier intact) and hyaluronic acid (which hydrates on a deep level) — are found naturally in our skin but when our reserves run low (in cold weather or thanks to harsh soaps), we tend to need a helping hand. Then there’s inulin, a prebiotic that feeds the 'good' bacteria on our skin. This lightweight lotion sinks into my dry arms and legs in moments without leaving behind even a slight sticky trace, so I can pull on my pajamas quickly. It’s unscented so it doesn’t keep me up at night or compete with my perfume throughout the day, and the pump makes light work of moisturizing quickly — no wrestling with the bottle.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Dirctor
“I’m a total sucker for nice-smelling bath products, and one of my favorite new brands I tried this year is Loopha, which specializes in beautifully fragranced body and home products. (Fun fact: The brand is by Deciem, the same company that brings us The Ordinary.) The hero product is the Hand + Body Wash, which comes in three scents (for now): Oud + Amber, Chalk (a nostalgic blend of musk, mint and saffron), and my personal favorite, Broadleaf Forest, which smells like cedar and vetiver. In lieu of traditional surfactants, Loopha’s soaps are formulated with sodium cocoyl apple amino acids and a babassu oil-derived lathering agent for that clean (but not dry) feel. It’s also got glycerin and jojoba esters to keep skin hydrated. At $18 for a 400ml bottle, it looks and feels like a high-end product but at a fraction of the cost.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I’m extra cautious about body care. After a bad reaction to a sketchy laser hair removal treatment some years ago, most lotions and body oils irritate my sensitive skin, leaving behind a trail of redness, scabs and discoloration. This body lotion is one of the rare exceptions. The combination of shea butter and omega fatty acids ramps up the hydration levels of my skin in a snap without feeling too heavy, and the soufflé-like texture disappears into my skin right away. I appreciate that it contains a cluster of B vitamins, which help soothe skin conditions like eczema and minimise the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Since it’s only $15 for a big bottle, I don’t have to be precious about slathering this all over my body.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“I didn’t think I’d ever be as excited about body serums as I am about face serums but the Shani Darden Body Reform Treatment Serum has completely changed my routine. From the first use, I noticed how smooth and soft my skin felt, thanks to the exfoliating AHAs and BHAs. It’s been a game-changer for those stubborn rough patches and uneven texture on my arms and legs — and it’s even helped fade some pesky dark spots over time. What I love most is how gentle it is. It feels luxurious and effective without any harshness, so I can use it regularly without worrying about irritation. After just a few weeks, my skin looked brighter, firmer and more even-toned. If you’re looking to upgrade your body care game, this serum is a total must-have.” — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
“I am very serious about body care. The moment I step inside the shower or bath I wonder how I'm going to make my skin glowy, smooth and more radiant. I've tried many body serums and exfoliating body washes recently but the most effective body care product has been a simple body balm. I’ve been using KOBA’s whipped body balm since October and, well, the pot is now empty. I am not new to shea butter but KOBA’s formulation of shea butter, oils, niacinamide, vitamin C and amino acids makes it more of a targeted daily moisturizing treatment for my stubborn areas. This body balm melts into the skin (no vigorous rubbing needed) and leaves a soft, glistening finish. My skin looks both supple and hydrated. I love that my skin stays moisturized all day, too, leaving no ashy elbows, knees or hands in cold weather.” — L'Oréal Blackett, Unbothered Editor
The best beauty tools of 2024
“For me, nothing beats ghd when it comes to hair straighteners. Chronos is the newest addition to the brand’s styling dynasty and it comes with a promise of faster results and 85% more shine. It certainly delivers. Though the temperature is capped at 185°C to limit damage and subsequently split ends, one pass is enough to smooth my wavy hair and the ceramic plates give my lengths a gorgeous glint. Since using it, I’ve become a lot more adventurous with my hair because the ultra-gloss coating makes it really easy to fashion waves and curls without any snagging.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“I’ve been wary of a lot of the at-home gel manicure kits due to a lack of transparency about everything from the lamp bulbs to the ingredients in the gel polish. Then there’s the question: Do they actually work? Leave it to Olive & June to solve for all three variables — and then some. This past fall, the innovative nail care brand unveiled its latest breakthrough, which delivers the performance of salon-quality gel manis from the comfort of your home. The polishes are all HEMA-free (a monomer that’s found in many gel polishes, which can cause irritation when it comes into contact with your skin) and the lamp itself is specially engineered to cure polish via 17 precisely placed LED bulbs on a reflective surface, which evenly disperse light. To accompany the system, Olive & June also developed its own gel base coat, gel top coat and, most notably, a peel-off base coat that can be used to safely peel off your gels — a sentence that I’m sure I’ve never written before. The system starts at $85, which is not outside the norm of what a salon might charge for one gel manicure, making it a smart investment in terms of cost per wear.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“Confession: I’ve owned a second-generation Dyson Airwrap for 14 months now, and have managed to use it less than a dozen times. While I’m utterly obsessed with the way it transforms my hair into bouncy, shiny waves, I’m simply not dexterous enough to keep up with the regular blowouts, as I never quite know when to switch between the hot and cool air settings. Dyson’s newest iteration of the Airwrap, the i.d. Multi-Styler, has therefore given me much more hope that I’ll commit to this routine in 2025. It functions just like your average Airwrap but is enabled with a Bluetooth connection that hooks up to an app on your phone. This app automatically controls the hot and cool shots according to your hair type, temperature setting and the distance of the tool from your scalp. The hands-free program has removed a big logistical barrier; the timed setting has also helped my curls hold in place for much longer.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“I’ve been a Dyson Airwrap devotee for years but I was supremely impressed by the Shark FlexFusion. So much so that it’s the only tool I’ve been using since I tried it. Like most people, my biggest gripe about washing my hair is how long it takes to blow-dry and then style it. The Shark FlexFusion’s wet-to-dry function has saved me so much time by letting me style and dry my hair in one step, all while keeping it safe from damage. Arguably my favorite feature, though, are the curling attachments. They are incredibly powerful — better than any I’ve tried before — and create long-lasting curls or waves effortlessly. What truly sets this tool apart is its versatility. With multiple heat and airflow settings, it’s customizable for every hair texture. Whether you have straight, wavy, curly or coily hair, the Shark FlexFusion delivers sleek blowouts, defined curls and beachy waves with ease. It works just as effectively on thick, coarse hair as it does on fine strands, making it a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable, multifunctional styling tool.” — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
