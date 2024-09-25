This “Blurring” Foundation Is The First One That Actually Does What It Says

"Easy Blur is everything I wanted Huda Beauty’s first foundation, Faux Filter, to be — and then some. Don’t get me wrong, Faux Filter has its merits, especially if you want full coverage that doesn’t budge an inch. But as I get older, I want something that tucks away my spots and acne scars without collecting in my fine lines or gathering in dry patches. I want substantial coverage that’s also undetectable. Above all, I want it to feel comfortable on my skin. You might think that’s too much to ask, but Easy Blur delivers on all of that and more. One small squeeze — a little less than a pea-size amount — is enough to cover my entire face. Sure enough, it sticks to its promise of blurring. I have large pores and I needed to get up close and personal in the mirror to see them after applying a light layer of this. It’s really excellent at smoothing skin texture. What’s really amazing about it is the way it dials down the intensity of my under-eye circles. Whenever I use it, I skip concealer entirely." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director