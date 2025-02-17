“I’ve been experiencing a bit of beauty burnout lately, finding excitement in only a handful of launches. However, something about Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape particularly intrigued me. Each shade is incredibly pigmented, creamy and effortlessly glides along the natural lip line. I’ve found that many beauty products often look completely different from how they appear on a brand’s website or even on the packaging, but this range looks exactly the same IRL. As for the silicone smudger, I was certain I’d barely use it, but it has been a dream for tidying up unruly smudges. It won’t completely replace blending with my fingertips, but for on-the-go application, it’s exactly what I need. I found each shade to be long-lasting, with a good few hours of wear.