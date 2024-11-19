Disappointingly, all three of Margarita’s Blur Liners were faulty. She didn’t hesitate to let the brand know on Instagram and to contact their customer service team. “I provided photo proof and I can’t fault [their customer service] because they sent a replacement right away — but the replacements arrived damaged as well,” said Margarita. She decided to give the brand another chance and placed a separate order two weeks after her initial purchase. “Those arrived broken, too,” Margarita told R29. “I contacted customer service again and they were happy to replace this order, but again everything arrived broken — at which point, the brand said it was looking into the issue.” While Margarita said that Refy was helpful and responsive, she questioned why the liners were still being sold. “Why not stop the sale and correct the product?” she asked. As a result, Margarita says that she won’t be shopping at Refy any time soon.