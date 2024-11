In a follow-up TikTok video , O’Grady revealed that her Refy Blur Liner replacements were also broken. Alicia, too, received broken lip liners — and was convinced that it was her fault. “I opened the liner and essentially the whole liner stick popped out with the lid,” she said. “I honestly thought I was being too rough with it, but literally all I did was take the lid off.” For that reason, Alicia didn’t reach out to the brand for a replacement; instead, she had the idea of melting the stick back into the tube with a lighter. “It works fine if you keep it twisted down and use it gently,” said Alicia, “but it is a faff to not be able to screw it up any higher for fear of it falling out.” Like many others, Alicia had put her faulty lip liner down to a fluke and didn't see it as an indicator of the brand having any major issues. But if social media is anything to go by, lots of people are frustrated with Refy. The cost of makeup is only increasing and when products fall short of our expectations, it can be highly disappointing — and leave us out of pocket. So what happened here?