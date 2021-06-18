Calling All Glossier Obsessives: A Permanent Store Is Coming To London

Glossier stans get ready to celebrate: the beauty brand has announced that it will finally be opening a permanent bricks and mortar store in London later this year.
If you're a big fan, you'll know that this isn't actually Glossier's first London rodeo. Back in 2019, the brand opened a pop-up shop at 13 Floral Street in Covent Garden. It was so popular, that Glossier decided to extend its residency until the end of 2020. However, the pandemic sadly meant that the pop-up was closed for the majority of the year.
Where is the new Glossier London store?
In better news, Glossier founder Emily Weiss mentioned in new a blog post on the brand's website that their upcoming London store will be here to stay.
"As parts of the world begin to emerge from the worst of the pandemic, the world of Glossier is ready to exist again in 3D," wrote Emily. The note continued, "I’m excited to share that we’ll be opening three all-new, permanent stores, starting in Seattle this August, followed by Los Angeles in the fall, and London in the winter. This is just the beginning: we have an exciting retail roadmap to bring Glossier to many more places," Emily said, which also includes New York in 2022.
Emily went on to write, "We can’t wait to welcome our community back as we reenter the 3D world of Glossier. At a time when the appetite for online shopping, accelerated by the pandemic, has never been stronger, the promise of immersive, real-life experiences rooted in discovery and connection is paradoxically also more resonant than ever. We imagine a future where digital and offline experiences exist in harmony, all in the service of helping people connect more deeply with themselves and others. We’ll see you there!"
So what can you expect? Right now, Emily and the Glossier team are keeping the rest of the details very close to their chest, however we do know that it will be in a brand new London location, which hasn't been confirmed just yet. We're certain the permanent shop will be just as cute as the West End pop-up, though, which boasted floor-to-ceiling mirrors, Instagram-worthy floral walls and lots of millennial pink decor.
Which products will be at the Glossier London store?
We predict you'll be able to shop cult favourites such as the Milky Jelly Cleanser, £15, Invisible Shield Daily Sunscreen SPF30, £20, and the Super Pure Niacinamide + Zinc Serum, £24, as well as some exciting newbies to the collection like the Cleansing Concentrate, £18, (a clarifying face wash that's perfect for oily, acne-prone skin) and Ultralip, £14, a buttery, highly pigmented lipstick. Glossier's website also features GlossiWEAR merch including a cosy hoodie, makeup bag and reusable water bottle, so here's hoping we can get our hands on those, too.
We love having the sun around, but now there's something huge to look forward to come winter. Of course, we'll have all new updates as and when they are announced.
