Glossier Just Launched The Makeup Bag Of Your Dreams

We may not have an imminent need for transporting our beauty goodies beyond our bathroom sinks, but that doesn't mean we can’t give them a cute place to call home. And, this just in: Glossier has done precisely that.
World, meet Beauty Bag, the big sis to the startup's beloved pink bubble pouches. It's roomy — not too roomy that it's monopolising precious sink space — but is tall enough to fit full-size bottles of cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, and eye cream, with space left over. Oh, and for the accident-prone among us (*raises hand*), the bag itself is crafted from a water-resistant coated cotton so you won't ruin it when you knock over your bottle of Futuredew.
At £28, it's a must-buy for any Glossier stan; but to further satiate our Glossier appetite, the brand is also offering a bundle featuring the bag along with three makeup essentials: Cloud Paint, Boy Brow, and Lash Slick for £55. Ready to cop? Shop it below.
