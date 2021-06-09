Drunk Elephant Is Launching Blush For Your-Cheeks-But-Better Colour

I'm a makeup minimalist who subscribes to a skin care-first philosophy. I spend about four-and-a-half minutes getting ready in the morning, a routine that consists of serum, moisturiser, sunscreen, curling my lashes, and maybe adding brow gel. That's about it — especially in the summer, when I'm going to sweat off makeup anyway.
While I appreciate blush's power to make skin look happy and healthy, it was always an add-on as opposed to a staple in my no-makeup makeup routine. That is, however, until I started using the brand-new Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops, a liquid blush that can mixed right into my SPF moisturiser to add a subtle, rosy flush across my face.
Tiffany Masterson, Drunk Elephant's founder, tells me that O-Bloos — "bloos" being the Afrikaans word for "blush" — is a seamless addition to the label's existing skin-care portfolio. For brand loyalists, you can think of it like a sibling of the D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops, a liquid bronzer designed to be combined with your morning skin-care routine. "O-Bloos has the same skin-care base as D-Bronzi, our Marula oil and peptide blend, just with a different colour payoff," Masterson explains. "Instead of bronzer, it's blush — more of a glowy, pinky-peachy situation."
The pink pigment is 100% vegan, naturally derived from the bark of the Sappan wood tree, and very concentrated in the cute, compact O-Bloos bottle. One drop looks bright and opaque, but it sheers out almost translucent when rubbed in fully, and just slightly picks up the natural pink undertones in the skin without creating a feverish effect.
Masterson says there's no one "right" way to apply O-Bloos. I take a pea-sized drop and use my fingers to blend it on my cheeks and across the bridge of my nose — it makes me look like I just got back from a light jog. Masterson herself makes a morning "smoothie," mixing O-Bloos with D-Bronzi, and massages that over her entire face, like a subtle rose-bronze skin tint. She also says that you can safely mix a drop with sunscreen without compromising the efficacy of your SPF — the brand tested. It's summer after all, and while we're not actually getting a sunburn, who says it's wrong to fake one?
