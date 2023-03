TikTok’s ‘Cherry Coke’ Hair Colour Has Earned Me So Many Compliments

Unfortunately, cherry coke hair is one of the highest maintenance hair trends out there — upkeep requires money, time and effort. At Live True, prices start at £84 for a colour appointment and Natalie told me that to keep my cherry coke vibrant, I'll need to return to the salon every six to eight weeks for a touch-up (this will vary depending on how much I wash my hair and which products I use). In the meantime, her colleague Natasha , who also has cherry coke-colour hair, recommended washing every three to four days (i.e. once or twice a week) with Redken Colour Extend Shampoo and then applying Redken Colour Extend Conditioner , leaving this on for 10 minutes before rinsing. She also put me on to Schwarzkopf Professional Chroma ID Bonding Colour Mask 6-88 Ruby, £28.80 , which helps freshen the rouge tones in your hair and adds pigment and moisture. Natasha suggested applying this every three to four weeks. A hair mask for coloured hair should also become part of your weekly routine. Color Wow Money Masque, £39.50 , comes highly rated by our beauty director