Balayage is arguably the biggest hair colour movement of the past decade but there's a big difference between this and hair frosting. Stuart explains: "While balayage, foil highlights and hair frosting are all types of hair lightening techniques that don't involve colouring every single strand of hair with the same colour, frosting gives a more muted, subtle effect." Balayage means 'sweep', so hair is lightened in larger swathes. Stuart adds: "Frosting typically uses small, cool blonde tones to contrast the darker base colour [rather than the warmer, buttery tones that tend to be used when creating balayage] and it's easy to maintain, as it's designed to blend into your natural hair colour." Stuart says that hair frosting creates a really soft, multidimensional look. "The results can create full layers of colour with a detailed finish that never appears 'overdone'." He adds: "It's the best result for clients who want an easy, manageable colour without high commitment."