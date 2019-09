At some point, British-born actress, singer, and director (not to mention mum to new-generation It girls Lou Doillon and Charlotte Gainsbourg), Jane Birkin, became as frequently-cited a celeb style icon as Audrey Hepburn. Which is unexpected, given that Jane's signature style was so unpretentious. She wore her jeans to shreds, was frequently spotted sans shoes , and proudly carried a wicker basket as a purse — even after Hermès created its legendary Birkin bag just for her.