Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughters Quietly Underwent Surgery Earlier This Year

“Someone said to me, when they saw my daughters caring for each other, that ‘it comes naturally to girls.’ I smiled, but then I thought of how often that notion is abused,” Jolie wrote in her Time essay. “The little girl is expected to take care of others. The woman she grows up to be will be expected to give, and care for, and sacrifice. Girls are often conditioned to think that they are good only when they serve others, and selfish or wrong if ever they focus on their own needs and desires.”

