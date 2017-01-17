Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s Biological Mother Reportedly Wants To Reconnect With Her

A woman claiming to be Zahara Jolie-Pitt's biological mother has reportedly opened up about her hopes to connect with her daughter. But that doesn't mean she's not grateful for everything Angelina Jolie has done for her child. "Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been," Mentewab Dawit Lebiso reportedly told the Daily Mail, speaking of Zahara. "She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her." Lebiso, who lives in poverty in Ethiopia, gave Zahara up for adoption after being raped, according to the Daily Mail. She has no other children. Lebiso also told the outlet that she misses her daughter every day. "I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her," Lebiso reportedly told the publication. "I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her." Zahara was adopted when she was 6 months old, and Lebiso hasn't been in contact with her since then, according to the paper. The Daily Mail notes that Jolie likely didn't know Zahara's biological mother was alive until 2007, as she'd previously been told that Zahara's birth parents had died from AIDS. Lebiso reportedly stressed that she doesn't want money from Jolie — she just wants to speak with her daughter. A rep for Jolie didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
