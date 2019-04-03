Busy Philipps Wants Everyone To Stop Photoshopping Her Moles

As far as beauty, how has your look evolved from when you were working as an actor to your new role: a talk-show host where you’re playing yourself, not a scripted character?

It’s a cool and unique process to get my "look" for each show. I have a full team — Erica Cloud who styles me, Kindra Mann who does my makeup, and Kristin Heitkotter who does my hair — and we think of every show as if I'm playing a different character. We think about the fashion, and how the makeup and hair should complement the style and the vibe. It’s really an extension of myself — just playing dress-up. I’ve always loved expressing myself that way in my real life, and so it only made sense that it'd be a form of that creativity on my show, too.