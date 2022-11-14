Botox, Fillers, Lip Injections: How Much 11 Women Pay For Their Cosmetic Procedures

The choice to undergo a cosmetic enhancement procedure is one that's often fraught — morally, financially and aesthetically speaking, there's a lot to consider when it comes to filler, Botox or any other temporary beauty procedures.
As you'll find below, people's reasons for getting these 'tweakments' vary — perhaps you're growing frustrated at the deepening lines in your forehead, or you want to minimise your teeth-grinding behaviour, or you'd just like your makeup to glide on more seamlessly. Treatments like Botox can help with aesthetic concerns and various medical conditions such as hyperhidrosis, and perhaps even with depression. But generally, these treatments only last between three to six months, meaning that the bills can quickly stack up.
Like hair appointments, women get charged drastically different prices for similar services. So, we opened up our DMs to Refinery29 Australia readers who have undergone a cosmetic procedure. Here, they tell us how much they cost — and why they got them in the first place.