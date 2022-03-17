The science builds on the existing body of research into whether the drug — which is made from a toxin that the bacterium Clostridium botulinum produces — can shift our moods. For at least the last 15 years, studies have been trying to put a finger on how, exactly, treatment with Botox might work as an antidepressant. This new article calls into question a hypothesis researchers focused on in the past: that the drug might cut off a feedback loop between facial expressions and negative emotions. Based on this theory, previous studies mainly injected the forehead to target the skin between the eyebrows and above the nose where our “grief muscles” are, the article notes. But these results were limited and inconclusive.