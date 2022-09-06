“I don’t really believe in having preventative toxin treatments,” says Dr Maryam Zamani, a consultant at London’s Cadogan Clinic with a specialism in ophthalmology. Like many doctors in the “No” camp of having Botox young, Dr Zamani says starting too early is at best a waste of money and at worst, ultimately going to make you look older. “A lot of people start in their 20s as a mechanism to ward off getting lines and wrinkles caused by movement. But in reality, a lot of people in their 20s don’t have any of those lines yet. It usually starts in your 30s.”