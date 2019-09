An Autumn Makeup Routine That's SO Easy To Copy

When it comes to all things beauty, I'm an unapologetic fangirl (just see what happened when I had to casually breakup with most of my products for 3 whole days ). I love wearing and experimenting with makeup because it makes me feel more like myself, ready to confidently meet the world. That also means I'm always switching up my morning routine, searching for the easiest, most affordable ways to keep my skin looking hydrated and glowing, with or without my go-to foundation. And when the temperatures start to drop (or, at least, should start to drop), I step up my skin-care regimen, relying on a few basics that take off every bit of my eyeshadow/concealer/liquid lipstick while still nourishing my face.