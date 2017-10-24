The Simple Morning Routine That Always Keeps My Skin Hydrated For Fall

When it comes to all things beauty, I'm an unapologetic fangirl (just see what happened when I had to casually breakup with most of my products for 3 whole days). I love wearing and experimenting with makeup because it makes me feel more like myself, ready to confidently meet the world. That also means I'm always switching up my morning routine, searching for the easiest, most affordable ways to keep my skin looking hydrated and glowing, with or without my go-to foundation. And when the temperatures start to drop (or, at least, should start to drop), I step up my skin-care regimen, relying on a few basics that take off every bit of my eyeshadow/concealer/liquid lipstick while still nourishing my face.
Advertisement
And since fall is obviously the best season to play with layers, I've also been building a quick makeup look that's simple and transitional. Instead of reaching for the full-on foundation I tend to need in winter, autumn leaves me craving lighter coverage, just a tinted moisturizer and concealer for the trouble spots under my eyes. Of course, the real fun of any October look is the rich, bold shades that are trending. My all-time favorite fall trick? Using waterproof burgundy liner along the waterline for definition and a spicy burst of color.
Press play above for a step-by-step how-to for my fall morning routine, and check out all the products I'm using right now in the list below.
Makeup
NYX Micro Brow Pencil
BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Too Faced Natural Love Eye Shadow Collection
Urban Decay 24/7 Waterline Eye Pencil
L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
Clinique Blended Face Powder
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine
NYX Micro Brow Pencil
BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Too Faced Natural Love Eye Shadow Collection
Urban Decay 24/7 Waterline Eye Pencil
L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
Clinique Blended Face Powder
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine
Advertisement