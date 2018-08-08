Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Emily Curl
Entertainment
I Am A Feminist & Country Music Fan — These 8 Women Are Part Of The Reason
Emily Curl
Aug 8, 2018
Work & Money
I Went To The NFL Draft — Here’s What I Learned
Emily Curl
Apr 30, 2018
Beauty
The Simple Morning Routine That Always Keeps My Skin Hydrated For Fall
Emily Curl
Oct 24, 2017
Beauty
I Gave Myself A Make-Under — & It Totally Changed My Morning Routine
My morning makeup routine is one of my favorite parts of my entire day. Rocking out to a little Justin Bieber, I feel like it's the time when I get to
by
Emily Curl
Beauty
This Muslim Modeling Agency Is Sending A Powerful Message About B...
The fashion and beauty industries aren't historically known for modesty — nor diversity, for that matter. But in the past few years, we've finally
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Hair
Score Perfect Pigtail Buns With A Household Item You Already Own
I recently found myself shamelessly staring at a girl on the subway. Yes, she was a total babe with a cool outfit, but it was her pigtail buns that I
by
Emily Curl
Hair
This Sleek Style Is Perfect For Saturday Night — & So Easy To Copy
On days when my hair feels impossible, I normally just tease and spray, tease and spray, until something interesting forms. (And that "something" is
by
Emily Curl
Living
What's Really In Eggnog Anyway?
You love eggnog. I love eggnog. We all love eggnog. A holiday party just can't live up to its full potential if it doesn't have a boozy rendition of the
by
Chloe Daley
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted