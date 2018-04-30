Football is something that has been a part of me since birth. Both of my parents were University of Georgia alums, and I’ll never forget the awe I felt when we took family trips back to the campus to cheer on their alma mater. It was a sea of black and red in the stadium, and I couldn’t wait to be a part of it.
When I ended up attending the school myself, it only affirmed that childhood passion — I loved the sport, the coaches, and screaming my head off in a stadium decked out in my teams' colors alongside 100,000+ other people. So when P&G asked me to come out to the 2018 NFL draft in Dallas and cover a panel called The Huddle: An Intimate Conversation About Women & Football, I was thrilled — especially because it’s a topic that doesn’t get spoken about enough.
In addition to two female representatives for the NFL, the panel also featured family members of a few of the rookies being drafted this year, which offered another unique glimpse into a rarely seen side of football.
Read on for the four key things I learned at the NFL draft.