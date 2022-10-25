How Much Does Your Hair Appointment Cost? 33 Aussie Women Share

Growing up, you might've hated being forced into wearing the black cape at the salon, or maybe you revelled in the attention. I hated getting my hair cut and can recall numerous times when I cried after my hairdresser (aka my poor mum) trimmed an extra inch off my beloved tresses.
Now, I treat going to the hairdressers as a form of self-care. In my eyes, you're not just paying for a haircut — you're paying for a service, an interaction with another human being (hopefully one that's not awkward) and, if you're lucky, a little head massage and snacks.
The cost of a hair salon trip varies considerably — depending on your hair type and what you want done, you can pay anywhere from a few tenners to almost a thousand bucks. Let's not forget to take gender into consideration here too — it's no secret that men's haircuts are almost always cheaper than women's.
For these 33 Australian women, the average cost of a hair appointment came to $201.39, but the average cost of yearly hairdresser appointments was $417.39. Ahead, read about how these women feel about paying these prices — and what they get in return.